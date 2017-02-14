Ants' increased size boosts rebound stats

Although the Mad Ants’ win-loss record has taken a downturn the last couple of weeks, their rebounding prowess has been enhanced. That boost coincided with the acquisition of Jarrod Uthoff and the return of Ben Bentil. And having Rakeem Christmas and Georges Niang down from the Indiana Pacers for some games has helped, too.

Coming off a 100-92 loss to the Delaware 87ers on Saturday and a 102-100 loss to the Erie BayHawks on Sunday, the Mad Ants feel their increased size and strong inside game will make them better in the long run.

“It’s helped having those guys, just with rebounding, (especially) offensive rebounding,” said Trey Mc­Kinney Jones, who had 23 points in Sunday’s loss at Memorial Coliseum, where the Mad Ants (19-12) will play host to the Central Division-rival Canton Charge (18-15) at 7 p.m. today.

“But when teams add new players, it takes time to jell completely. Jarrod has been playing good for us lately. I’m confident in our resiliency. We’ll drop a few here or there, but then we’ll go on a three- or four-game winning streak. We’ve just got to come ready to fight against Canton.”

The Mad Ants racked up a season-best 59 rebounds Sunday, including 24 at the offensive end. In their last four games, which coincided with the arrival of Uthoff from Raptors 905 for Christian Watford and a third-round pick in the D-League draft, the Mad Ants averaged 46.8 rebounds and 15.5 offensive rebounds.

Uthoff, who has averaged 7.5 rebounds for the Mad Ants, had 14 on Saturday, a feat that only all-star Alex Poythress and Travis Leslie have accomplished this season.

“Everybody is crashing the boards,” said Poythress, who has averaged a team-best 18.9 points and 7.5 rebounds this season. “We have a lot of length out there and everybody is crashing the boards. That’s one thing that we shouldn’t have a problem with moving forward.”

The Mad Ants rank 13th among the D-League’s 22 teams with an average of 44.3 rebounds per game. But things have improved since they paired Uthoff and Bentil, who returned Jan. 16 from two months of playing in China; the average before having them was 43.9 rebounds.

The impact has particularly been felt at the offensive end. An average of 10.4 offensive rebounds per game before Uthoff is now at 13.3, second in the D-League to only Rio Grande Valley. In the last four games, the Mad Ants have totaled, in succession, 12, 9, 17 and 24 offensive rebounds.

Christmas had 11 points and eight rebounds, including five offensive rebounds, after being sent down Sunday morning by the Pacers.

Fort Wayne, which has lost three of its last five games, trails division-leading Raptors 905 by four games.

“Adding Jarrod, who is very long, and adding Rakeem, who is a legit center in our league; … it definitely helps us on the defensive and the offensive boards,” coach Steve Gansey said. “We were always a good offensive-rebounding team, but adding those guys has helped. Travis always rebounds, he had 11 rebounds (Saturday) and nine (Sunday), and we have a knack for the ball. But when we get those offensive rebounds, we have to finish those. We have to put it right back in with the 14-second shot clock, or kick it back out for a 3 and make it.”

