Ants cap busy stretch by rallying to win at home

The Mad Ants haven’t had much time to practice – they’ve played five games in nine days, including travel to and from Canada – which makes what they’ve done particularly impressive.

A 95-83 victory over the expansion Windy City Bulls, who led by as many as 10 in the second quarter Saturday, improved Fort Wayne’s franchise-best start to 7-1.

“It’s going to be good to give them tomorrow off and then we get back Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday to actually work on some things,” coach Steve Gansey said, after the Mad Ants were led by Alex Poythress’ 18 points and 10 rebounds.

The Mad Ants, who had tied Westchester’s D-League record from 2015 with a 6-0 start, were coming off their first loss of their 10th anniversary season, 109-107 to Raptors 905 in Mississauga, Ontario, on Thursday night.

They snapped the four-game winning streak of the Bulls (5-4), who were led by Aaron Thomas’ 19 points and Alfonzo McKinnie’s 18 points and 14 rebounds.

“Any time we can get a win after a loss, it’s a pretty good response,” said Poythress, a rookie out of Kentucky. “We didn’t feel we played our best game. We’ve been grinding it out and we got a ‘W’ today and that’s how you want to respond.”

Travis Leslie had 15 points and 11 rebounds for Fort Wayne. Trey McKinney Jones had 14 points. Stephan Hicks added 13 for Fort Wayne, which plays host to the Maine Red Claws on Thursday.

“Our leaders stepped up when we were down. Trey and Travis and Julyan (Stone) got together and looked at us like, ‘We’ve got to start playing defense. We’re getting away from playing defense. We need to get some stops,’ ” said Poythress, who converted all 10 of his free-throw attempts. “We can score, but defense is the best offense and we need to get some stops.”

McKinnie put the Bulls up 33-24 with a thunderous dunk with nine minutes left in the half.

J.J. Avila’s 3-pointer put Windy City up 44-34 with 5:55 remaining in the quarter, in front of 2,794 fans on Indiana Pacers Night with mascot Boomer on hand.

But the Mad Ants finished the half on a 16-3 run, culminating with a Leslie underhand layup through a crowd, a McKinney Jones put-back dunk and a Leslie 3-pointer, to take a 50-47 lead. A 3-pointer by rookie Jordan Loyd made it 69-57 with 2:50 left in the third quarter. And Poythress’ put-back with 7:20 left in the fourth put Fort Wayne out of reach with an 81-68 lead.

“Windy City Bulls is a pretty good team. We knew it was going to be a tough, grind-it-out game. They’ve got a really good point guard in (Spencer) Dinwiddie and it was going to be a good matchup between him and Stone,” Gansey said. “They jumped out on us early. We didn’t necessarily shoot the ball the way we had been. We were 9 for 30 from 3-point range and 38.4 percent from the field, so it was our worst percentage game, but we just grinded it out.”

Notes: Stone wore a headband that read, “RIP Cam Moore.” Moore, a former player at Alabama-Birmingham, died in October in Macedonia at 25 during his first practice with AV Ohrid. … Former Indiana star A.J. Guyton is an assistant coach with Windy City and signed autographs on the court after the game.

