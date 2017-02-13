Ants fall to Erie despite winning battle on boards

Many of the pieces were in place for the Mad Ants to get a victory Sunday: Dominant rebounding, balanced scoring, a huge crowd, and a good look for a potential game-winning shot by the team’s lone all-star.

But the Mad Ants lost 102-100 to the Erie BayHawks in front of an announced crowd of 5,444 fans, the first sellout in the franchise’s 10-year history.

“Sometimes you’ve got games like this. Unfortunately it didn’t end up in our favor. The game was tied with a minute and a half left and at that point, it’s just about who wants it more. They made plays down the stretch and we didn’t,” said Trey McKinney Jones, who had a team-high 23 points on 8-of-17 shooting.

It wasn’t the largest crowd in franchise history – according to D-League records, that’s the 6,659 that attended a March 19, 2011, game against Springfield. But the Mad Ants reduced their seating capacity this season to 4,814, well below what the 11,000-plus Memorial Coliseum can seat, by using curtains to improve the ambiance. It paid off with an electric crowd Sunday that included Pacers president Larry Bird.

With the Mad Ants (19-12) wearing stars-and-stripe jerseys for Military Appreciation Night, the back-and-forth game had 22 lead changes and didn’t really turn in Erie’s favor until it took the lead for good 97-96 on a Stephen Zimmerman free throw with 1:28 left in the fourth quarter.

Down 101-100, the Mad Ants had a chance to win it when all-star Alex Poythress drove through the lane, but his shot rolled off the rim and they lost for the third time in their last five games.

“We have no excuses for the way we played,” said Poythress, whose team lost 100-92 at Newark, Delaware, on Saturday night. “Everybody has travel situations like that. We came ready to play, but we just came up short.”

The Mad Ants outrebounded the BayHawks 59-33, including 24-6 at the offensive end.

Poythress had 19 points and 12 rebounds, and Travis Leslie 13 points and nine rebounds. Rakeem Christmas, sent down by the Pacers before the game, had 11 points and eight rebounds and is expected to remain in Fort Wayne for Tuesday’s game against Canton.

While the Mad Ants’ play in the paint has improved with the acquisitions of Ben Bentil and Jarrod Uthoff, coach Steve Gansey would like to see more determination under the basket, where Fort Wayne tipped at a lot of rebounds with mixed results.

“There’s one saying where you’ve got to grab it, not tip it. If you grab it, then go up. Shot-fakes always work and that’s what I’ve always been told. You can go up there and get a foul at least, shoot some free throws,” Gansey said. “But we didn’t grab them. We had 24 offensive rebounds and you would have thought we would have won the game.”

Added Poythress: “With (tips) you don’t really know where the ball’s going. We’ve just got to get control of the ball on the floor more often and just go up with it.”

Gabe York scored 24 points to lead Erie (11-23), and Kalin Lucas added 23.

