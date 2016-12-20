Ants focusing anew on defense

The Mad Ants want to have a high-flying offense – somewhat a reflection of what the parent Indiana Pacers of the NBA want – but they don’t want to sacrifice their tenacious defense to make it happen.

The Mad Ants are 2-2 over their last four games, and the defense hasn’t been as stingy as they’d like. In those four games, they’ve outscored opponents 116.8-114.3, though the numbers are slightly elevated because the 124-121 loss to Maine on Dec. 8 came in overtime.

Heading into a 7 p.m. game today at Memorial Coliseum against the expansion Greensboro Swarm (5-10), the Mad Ants (9-3) want to get back to the defense that helped them win their first six games.

“We’re professional basketball players. We should be knowing how to play defense,” said forward Alex Poythress, who leads Fort Wayne in scoring (19.2 points per game), rebounding (7.6) and blocks (1.8).

“We know that we’ve just got to focus on (defense) and do it. Everybody wants to score – that’s the pretty part in basketball – and it’s not necessarily that nobody wants to do it, but you’ve just got to focus on defense. That’s more of a pride thing, and we’ve got to just step up and do it more often.”

The Mad Ants rank fourth among the D-League’s 22 teams with an average of 114.6 points per game. The defense ranks a respectable ninth, allowing 106.9 points per game, and only three other teams have a better point differential per game than Fort Wayne’s 7.7.

But the Mad Ants haven’t been trending in the right direction in their last four games, even though they’ve all been at the Coliseum.

“We haven’t been establishing what we want to do on the defensive end,” coach Steve Gansey said. “We’re going to win a lot of games, just by outscoring teams, but when we don’t have good looks … and they’re not falling, then we have to get on the other side. We’ve been preaching that we need to be a two-way team since Day 1.”

The Mad Ants want to be good in transition, and it helps to have at the point Julyan Stone, who is averaging 10.4 points, 8.7 assists and 6.8 rebounds, and Jordan Loyd, who is averaging 15.1 points and 4.3 assists.

They are targeting 30 shots per game from 3-point range, where Nick Zeisloft is 25 of 61, Travis Leslie 20 of 43, Stephan Hicks 20 of 48 and Trey McKinney Jones 16 of 54.

Poythress is leading the charge inside with help from Rakeem Christmas and Christian Watford.

But all of this is dependent on the Mad Ants not allowing easy looks and grabbing rebounds in the defensive end. In the last game, a 118-113 loss to Long Island on Friday, Mike Scott and Yogi Ferrell got easily to the basket and combined for 39 points.

“Our defense is our best offense and that’s what we’re been preaching since Day 1, but when you’re not making shots and not making stops, it’s tough to win any basketball game,” Gansey said.

jcohn@jg.net