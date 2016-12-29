Ants get total team effort

Jordan Loyd’s 27 points, the most of his rookie season with the Mad Ants, was what stood out from the box score of a 121-106 victory Wednesday night over the Grand Rapids Drive.

But a deeper look brought a different story.

Names such as Adam Woodbury, Christian Watford, E. Victor Nickerson and Nick Zeisloft were alongside major minutes played – it was the furthest coach Steve Gansey had gone down his bench this season – and it paid off in front of 1,869 fans at Memorial Coliseum.

“That was big, just having everybody play well and share the ball like that,” said Loyd, who played at the University of Indianapolis last season. “It definitely helps when playing a good team like Grand Rapids. Like Coach said in the locker room, ‘That was a wonderful team win. It wasn’t just one person.’ ”

Without their leader, former NBA guard Julyan Stone, who missed a second straight game because of a concussion, the Mad Ants’ backcourt had to step up. Loyd had 15 points in the third quarter, when the Mad Ants (12-4) outscored the Drive 34-19 to take a 92-78 lead.

Travis Leslie finished with 21 points and Trey McKinney Jones added 18.

“Travis hasn’t been the same (scorer) that we saw in the beginning of the year. But him getting out there and his 14 rebounds is what I really like. His seven assists, too,” Gansey said.

“And Jordan, he’s a rookie but he’s not playing like a rookie. … He’s been doing this all year. To go against the No. 1 prospect in the D-League in (Detroit Pistons prospect) Ray McCallum, I thought Jordan played pretty well.”

Alex Poythress had an off night with only eight points, 12 below his average, but Zeisloft had 17 points – making 4 of 7 shots from 3-point range – while Watford had 11 points and Stephan Hicks added 13.

“We’ve got a lot of guys who can step up,” Watford said. “It was just one of those games where everybody got it going and we shared the basketball. We played together tonight.”

Woodbury, a rookie out of Iowa, made his season debut after aggravating a preexisting back injury during training camp and had three points in just over 61/2 minutes. Nickerson, a rookie from Valparaiso, had three points, three assists and two rebounds in 23:07.

“If you look at (Nickerson’s) box score, at his line, it might not look like he did a lot. But he was moving the ball and did what he was supposed to do, defending the straight-ups, trapping the pick-and-rolls without fouling, little things like that. It was just a total team effort,” said Gansey, whose team hosts Delaware at 7 p.m. Friday.

Grand Rapids (8-10) was paced by the 30 points of former Mad Ants guard Jordan Crawford, who made 11 of 17 shots. Kevin Murphy added 25 points and McCallum had 15 on 6-of-17 shooting.

