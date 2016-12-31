Ants lack focus in loss to Knicks

Friday was one of the few nights this season in which the Mad Ants didn’t deserve to win – they admitted that – but they almost forced overtime anyway.

The final moments of the 94-92 loss to the Westchester Knicks had the 3,421 in attendance for ’90s Night on the edges of their seats, but ultimately disappointed.

“At the end, we fought and the game wasn’t over,” said forward Stephan Hicks, whose Mad Ants (12-5) dropped to 8-3 at Memorial Coliseum. “We knew it wasn’t over and that we had a chance. But you can’t really do that. You’ve got to come in from the start and continue to have the energy that we’d had the last couple of games. We can’t really turn it up at the end.”

Travis’ Leslie’s 3-pointer from the corner with 9.8 seconds remaining, which could have tied it for Fort Wayne, was tipped wide of the basket by Von Wafer. After Fort Wayne’s Trey McKinney Jones was fouled by Marshall Plumlee on a successful 3-point shot with one second left, Alex Poythress got the rebound of the intentionally missed free-throw attempt and his layup that could have forced overtime spun out of the basket.

McKinney Jones and Poythress had 20 points apiece. Hicks had 16 points. Leslie added 11 with 10 rebounds.

Westchester (10-7, 6-4 on the road) was paced by Wafer’s 18 points. Plumlee, who hails from Warsaw and is a prospect of the NBA’s New York Knicks, had 16 points, six rebounds and three shot blocks.

The only other NBA-contracted player in the game, Westchester’s Ron Baker, had nine points.

“We got outmuscled. (The Knicks) were playing more physical than us throughout the whole game. And second, we weren’t together,” Mad Ants coach Steve Gansey said. “One of our biggest and best strengths is when we’re together. It’s when we’re moving the ball, sharing it offensively. And it’s when we’re talking, communicating on defense together, and then we get stops. We were not together tonight.”

The Mad Ants were supposed to have a few days off before their 7 p.m. game Tuesday at the Coliseum against Windy City, but that may be pared down so they can fix the mistakes of Friday.

“I think we were thinking too much about the break. Guys were thinking about those days off. But we can’t think about that when there’s still a game to play,” Hicks said.

Guard Julyan Stone, who had missed the previous two games with a concussion, had eight points for Fort Wayne.

“It was a matter of us wanting it or not. We didn’t have enough leadership on the bench. We were too quiet. (The Knicks) took it,” Gansey said.

The Mad Ants made 39.1 percent of their shots in the first half, when Westchester shot 52.4 percent to take a 47-43 lead. Down 67-59 after three quarters, Hicks’ 10 points in the fourth led Fort Wayne’s comeback.

Note: The Mad Ants wore jerseys inspired by the TV show “Saved by the Bell” – actor Dennis Haskins, who played Mr. Belding, was in attendance – and they were auctioned off for $1,550 to benefit the Mad Anthonys’ Children’s Hope House.

jcohn@jg.net