Ants rookie guard proves university pedigree not pivotal

Jordan Loyd was in the right place at the right time, and that’s how he got a chance to play in the D-League this season. But he has taken advantage of the opportunity like few could have expected.

“He’s not playing like a rookie,” said coach Steve Gansey, whose Mad Ants (12-5) play host to the Windy City Bulls (6-10) at 7 p.m. today at Memorial Coliseum.

Tied with Raptors 905 for the Central Division lead, the Mad Ants have relied heavily on rookies. Alex Poythress leads the team in scoring (19.4 points per game) and rebounding (7.6), while Nick Zeisloft, E. Victor Nickerson and Adam Woodbury have been increasingly big factors.

Loyd, who played last season at the University of Indianapolis, averages 15.1 points, 4.2 assists, 3.9 rebounds, 1 steal and 25.5 minutes.

Not bad for a player who was sitting around in Indianapolis last year with a professional contract anything but guaranteed. It wasn’t until a player dropped out of a pre-draft workout with the NBA’s Indiana Pacers that he got a call because he could get to Bankers Life Fieldhouse on short notice.

The Pacers were impressed with the 6-foot-4 Loyd, and so were Gansey and Mad Ants general manager Brian Levy. So they used their third-round pick in the D-League draft on Loyd.

“He was pretty solid in that workout and I definitely remembered him,” Gansey said.

Even though the Mad Ants have an experienced backcourt that includes former NBA players Julyan Stone and Travis Leslie, along with Trey McKinney Jones, Loyd made it immediately impossible for Gansey to keep him off the court. In a preseason scrimmage with the Grand Rapids Drive, Loyd went right at Detroit Pistons’ prospect Ray McCallum, arguably the top prospect in the D-League. And when they met in the regular season for the first time Wednesday, Loyd had a career-best 27 points, McCallum had only 15, and the Mad Ants won 121-106.

Loyd, 23, may not have a major pedigree – he was at Furman for two seasons and Indianapolis for three, averaging 20.9 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.8 steals as a senior – yet he is a reminder that there are good players all around.

“We’ve had guys in this organization with the Mad Ants who have come from smaller schools, like Ron Howard (of Valparaiso) who was a league MVP and helped us win a championship,” Gansey said. “And we’ve seen a guy like (Kentucky’s) Ramon Harris, who was an open-tryout player. ... If you’ve got some heart, you’ve got some fight, you’ve got some dog in you, then it doesn’t matter where you went to school. You’ve just got to show that on the court.”

Loyd really broke out last week with Stone, his mentor, missing two games because of a concussion. Loyd got two starts, and the Mad Ants won once.

“I’m just trying to run and learn the pace of the game, know when to push it and when to slow it down, when to score and when to pass,” Loyd said. “It’s a process and I’m just trying to learn.”

Loyd was a shooting guard in college, but he’s transitioned to point guard in a high-tempo offense.

“The biggest thing I’ve learned would be the marriage between the big and the point guard, trying to keep others involved and not just yourself,” Loyd said. “I’m used to just kind of looking out for myself, like I did in college. But here, you’ve got to get others involved and get others to play hard with you.”

