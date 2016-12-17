Ants rookie scores 32 in losing effort

Alex Poythress had the best game of his young professional career Friday. And that’s saying a lot, considering just how good he has been for the Mad Ants.

He totaled a season-best 32 points, 11 rebounds and two blocked shots, including a third quarter in which he had 15 of the Mad Ants’ 30 points to get them from a seven-point deficit to a tied game.

But it was for naught, as the Mad Ants lost 118-113 to the Long Island Nets at Memorial Coliseum.

“He was rolling,” said Mad Ants coach Steve Gansey, whose team (9-3) fell a half game behind Raptors 905 for first place in the Central Division. “Alex does a good job of figuring out his spots and understanding what’s a good shot and what’s not a good shot.”

A crowd of 2,508 attended the game, many wearing the cream-and-crimson colors of Indiana University in deference to the three former Hoosiers who were in the game – Long Island rookie Yogi Ferrell (16 points, 5 assists) and Fort Wayne’s Nick Zeisloft (5 points) and Christian Watford (2 points, 3 rebounds).

“It was tied going into the fourth quarter and then we got down a couple points,” said Poythress, a rookie from IU rival Kentucky, whose previous high was 29 points. “We can’t be playing catch-up ball. We’ve got to get a lead and we’ve got to learn how to hold it at the end of games.”

In his pre-game address to the fans, Watford said: “Since it’s IU night, we’ll allow you guys to cheer for one player on the other team.”

But Fort Wayne didn’t get its first lead until 2:13 remained in the second quarter, and Travis Leslie drove from the 3-point line for a 49-47 lead. Fort Wayne’s Trey McKinney Jones then had to leave because he was elbowed in the eye – on the heels of a jaw injury in Sunday’s 120-109 victory over Delaware – but McKinney Jones returned for the second half Friday and scored 12 points.

Leslie scored 21 points. Rookie Jordan Loyd had 16. And Rakeem Christmas had 10 in his first game since returning from the NBA’s Indiana Pacers.

Scott scored 23 points for the expansion Nets (4-11), who had been defeated 120-111 by Fort Wayne on Nov. 25.

“At the end, when we needed to get stops, we didn’t get stops,” Gansey said.

