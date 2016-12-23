Ants still seeking solid 48 minutes

The last thing the Mad Ants want as they open their Christmas presents is to be mulling a loss.

“All of the coaches I’ve ever been around have told me, ‘You never want to go into Christmas break on a loss.’ That’s going to be our motivation. It’s a business trip,” said coach Steve Gansey, whose Mad Ants play at 7 p.m. today in Newark, Delaware, against the Delaware 87ers.

The Mad Ants (10-3), who resume post-Christmas play at 2 p.m. Monday in Greensboro, North Carolina, are tied with Raptors 905 for first place in the Central Division.

Fort Wayne is coming off one of its most exciting victories of the season, a 111-110 victory Tuesday over Greensboro at Memorial Coliseum, where Nick Zeisloft’s 3-pointer with 5.1 seconds left completed a comeback from a 17-point halftime deficit.

As gratifying as the victory was, though, it was also indicative of the inconsistency that has hindered the Mad Ants in their recent 3-2 run.

Included in that is a 120-109 victory over Delaware (8-6) on Dec. 11 at the Coliseum, where Trey McKinney Jones and Alex Poythress both had 23 points for Fort Wayne. The first quarter of that game was perhaps Fort Wayne’s worst quarter of the season – the Ants were outscored 34-24 – and that quickly became a 15-point deficit before the Mad Ants rallied.

“We’re still trying to put a consistent 48 minutes together,” Gansey said. “Obviously, we haven’t been starting very well in our games lately. We’re trying to get off to a good start, get into a good flow. The good thing is the guys have really been responding in that third quarter by coming out (hard).”

That was certainly on display Tuesday, when Fort Wayne opened the third quarter with a 22-9 run to get back in it against Greensboro (5-11).

“That just tells you that you only need 24 minutes to come back from 17 down with this group. We have a swagger, we have a confidence, to us,” said Gansey, whose team lost Rakeem Christmas to a call-up to the NBA’s Indiana Pacers on Wednesday.

