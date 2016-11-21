Ants team up to make home opener a big hit

The Mad Ants were a bunch of show-offs Sunday – in the best possible way.

They unveiled their new electric atmosphere at Memorial Coliseum – termed “Ant-ertainment” – and drew a crowd of 4,143. They snapped a six-game losing streak to the Sioux Falls Skyforce with a 130-125 victory. And their retooled lineup, with only three players back from last season, was chock-full of standout performances.

Rookie Jordan Loyd had 24 points, including 14 of 15 shooting from the free-throw line. Rookie Nick Zeisloft, a former Indiana University player, had 21 points just 23 miles from the high school (DeKalb) his father attended.

Stephan Hicks showed he’s no longer just a role player with 19 points, including 4 of 6 shooting from 3-point range, in 34 minutes. Travis Leslie totaled 18 points and 12 rebounds, while Julyan Stone had 11 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists.

“Sioux Falls has won 48 out of their last (60) games, so coming in here and playing them after they got us six times last season, and for us in our home opener to beat the defending champs, it feels good. I’ll take it however we can get it,” said Mad Ants coach Steve Gansey, whose team had squandered a 14-point lead and allowed the Skyforce to go up 92-90 on back-to-back baskets from Jabril Trawick with 1:25 left in the third quarter.

But Sioux Falls (2-1) mentally imploded, starting with technical fouls on coach Nevada Smith and guard Bubu Palo. Zeisloft made both free throws and drained a 3-pointer for a 102-92 lead with 10:58 remaining. The Skyforce got two more technicals and got within three points, but Stone’s free throws with 4.5 seconds left cemented the win.

“It wasn’t really about us making shots today,” said Zeisloft, whose team plays Tuesday in Portland, Maine. “It was about us moving the ball and playing as a team in the first half. We kind of got away from that in the second half, but then got it rolling again and that was the difference in the game.”

After going 20-30 last season, their first being owned and operated by the NBA’s Indiana Pacers, the Mad Ants are off to a 2-0 start that included a 120-99 victory Nov. 12 at Greensboro, North Carolina. Their leading scorer in that game with 27 points, Ben Bentil, left to play in China, but the Mad Ants got Rakeem Christmas from the Pacers on Thursday. Christmas had seven points before getting his sixth foul on a fourth-quarter flagrant. The Mad Ants were outscored by 24 with him on the floor.

He was one of the few to not have a memorable game at the Coliseum, which is now curtained more to make the atmosphere more intimate, has an energetic drum line, a kids zone and layup line for the fans.

The Skyforce’s run-and-gun style was outdone by the Mad Ants, who led in shooting percentage (47.4 to 43.9 percent), rebounds (48-43) and assists (21-16) and dealt with coughing up the lead in the third.

“We knew they were going to come with a lot of pressure and try to get back in the game, but we stuck with our game plan. We had a couple mistakes but we kept with it and secured it,” Leslie said.

Briante Weber led Sioux Falls with 22 points.

