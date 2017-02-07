Bentil trying to get back into flow

Julyan Stone, the Mad Ants’ veteran point guard, looked at Ben Bentil during a timeout Thursday and asked, “Are you back?”

Bentil’s reply was a predictable, “Yeah, I’m back.”

But he still needed to prove it.

That he did, scoring a career-best 31 points as the Mad Ants defeated the Erie BayHawks 132-125 in overtime at Memorial Coliseum.

Bentil, a rookie, had whetted the Mad Ants’ palates with a terrific debut, scoring 27 points with 10 rebounds, two shot blocks and a steal in the 120-99 season-opening victory Nov. 12 at Greensboro, North Carolina.

But then, with almost no notice, he left the team to play in China.

While the Mad Ants were still able to get off to the best start in franchise history – they won their first six games and nine of their first 11– Bentil’s absence was felt, and it meant everyone had to make up the difference, especially rookies Alex Poythress and Jordan Loyd.

Poythress was selected Monday as the Mad Ants’ lone representative for the All-Star Game – he will play for the Eastern Conference in the Feb. 18 game at New Orleans that will air on NBA TV – thanks to his team-best averages of 18.9 points and 7.4 rebounds. He has led Fort Wayne in scoring 11 times.

“It’s a humbling experience and I’m excited to be representing the Mad Ants,” Poythress said in a news release. “I couldn’t have gotten here without my teammates or coaches.”

Bentil returned to the Fort Wayne lineup Jan. 19, but he wasn’t quite the same player that he was Nov. 12. In his first five games back, he averaged only 8 points and 4.2 rebounds.

Not until Thursday, when he was queried by Stone, did 6-foot-9 Bentil truly look again like the player who starred at Providence and was selected in the second round of last year’s draft by the Boston Celtics.

“Definitely, it was hard,” Bentil said of readjusting to being a Mad Ant, after he spent 11 games with Xinjiang in China and averaged 13.7 points and 4.8 rebounds.

“You’re talking about two different systems. You’re trying to adapt to playing with different types of guys. Going away for a couple months, the team chemistry ­changes and you’re trying to fit back in, learn the players and get acclimated to how your team plays now. It’s been good so far. My teammates have been helping me a lot to get my flow back.”

Against Erie, Bentil helped the Mad Ants recover from a 17-point third-quarter deficit. All of his points came after halftime and he finished 11 of 19, including 4-of-7 shooting from 3-point range, and he had five rebounds.

“We tried getting some mismatches,” Mad Ants coach Steve Gansey said. “If they switched to a smaller guy on Ben, then we wanted to throw it into the post. If they had a bigger guy like (Stephen) Zimmerman or (Branden) Dawson, we wanted him to rip and attack and get to the free-throw line. That’s exactly what he does. He’s got a lot of stuff in his package. It was one of those games where he was rolling and we kept feeding the horse.”

Bentil has averaged 14 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Mad Ants, heading into tonight’s 7 p.m. game at the Coliseum against Central Division-leading Raptors 905, which is 22-8 and has a three-game lead over second-place Fort Wayne ­(18-10).

The Mad Ants got a boost Monday when the Indiana Pacers sent them rookie Georges Niang, who has averaged 17.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.3 steals in four D-League games.

Because of Bentil’s foray to China, the Mad Ants haven’t yet been able to pair Niang and Bentil, who were taken at picks 20 and 21, respectively, in the second round of the NBA draft.

“I definitely learned a lot (in China),” said Bentil, who’s played one game at the Coliseum. “I’d never played here before (Thursday). My first time playing out here, it was a great experience and a great atmosphere. There are great fans. And the team just took advantage of that.”

jcohn@jg.net