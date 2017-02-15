Brand(ing) new name: Gatorade League

A league that already suffered from a bit of an identity crisis has helped make life even more complicated for its fans. The NBA Development League – home of the Mad Ants – announced Tuesday that it will re-brand itself next season as the NBA Gatorade League and “incubate” its products and equipment in league locker rooms.

Despite it’s insinuation to the contrary, it’s not the first time a pro sports circuit has sold naming rights – remember the Web.com Tour or Sprint Cup racing? – and this surely won’t be the last. But the NBA doesn’t understand minor-league markets or how to cultivate their fans, eschewing simplicity in the name of branding, and this is just the latest example.

Since the league’s inception in 2001, there’s never been a consensus on the name. While I had settled on D-League, some called it the NBDL, others the NBADL, others the NBA D-League. Already, the NBA is touting two names, including NBA G-League, for next season.

The problem will be conveying the message of what the G-League is, how it works, where you can see it and why it’s great for fans, especially as the league increases to 25 and chases its foolhardy vision of having one minor-league team for every NBA franchise.

Fan can’t tell you which teams will be owned by which next season, because it seems to change every week, and they don’t understand player rights or on-court rules.

There are only 12 NBA-contracted players in the D-League, including the Ants’ Rakeem Christmas. The rest are free agents, even though some are confusingly touted as affiliate players like Alex Poythress, who got to Fort Wayne through the Pacers but can sign with any NBA team.

With so much money being spent on players not actually under contract to the big clubs, is it any wonder the league sold the naming rights?

Experimentation with rules is one of the best things the D-League does, but how many people really know how the advancement rule works or if goaltending is allowed these days? Those rules should be posted everywhere, for all to understand, but I’m not sure how much fans are the priority in some cities.

Fort Wayne is an exception. It averages 2,634 fans, above the league average of 2,331, but six teams draw fewer than 1,500 and some play in tiny practice facilities. Raptors 905 doesn’t have a city name – it’s Mississauga, Ontario, not that anyone would know – and I pity the reporter who must cover Raptors 905 playing the Los Angeles D-Fenders.

Uniformity and simplicity go a long way in building a brand. Next season, reporters will write about the G-League or NBADL or NBAGL and readers will be confused. Media will have to choose if it’s appropriate for them to market teams selling naming rights to buildings and the courts within the buildings. Believe me, they still debate in Denver whether it’s Mile High Stadium or Sports Authority Field at Mile High.

Many people refer to Allen County War Memorial Coliseum as Memorial Coliseum because it’s shorter, not because they dislike veterans, and if people take that stance with something honorable, how long until they rebel against the G-League?

Justin A. Cohn is a sports writer for The Journal Gazette and has been covering sports in Fort Wayne since 1997. He can be reached by email at jcohn@jg.net; phone, 461-8429 or fax, 461-8648.