Defense gets due in Mad Ants win

Perhaps lost in their magnificent 8-2 start to the season, which has been filled with impressive offensive efforts, has been the quality of the Mad Ants’ defense.

It was on display Saturday, though, as they defeated the high-scoring Texas Legends 113-106 at Memorial Coliseum and held the D-League’s top scorer, Manny Harris, to four points on 1-of-12 shooting in front of 3,744 fans on Star Wars Night.

“How about Trey ­McKin­ney Jones? Lock. Down. Defense,” Mad Ants coach Steve Gansey said of the Mad Ant who did most of the work guarding Harris. “Trey McKinney Jones put cuffs on Manny Harris. … I told Trey right before the game, ‘Trey, if you’re not the best wing defender in this league, here’s your opportunity to prove that you are.’

“Now don’t get me wrong, they were playing back-to-back (nights), but for a guy with (Harris’) abilities to only have four points – and he didn’t have any points in the first half – Trey was unbelievable.”

Harris hadn’t scored fewer than 19 points and had been averaging 28.1 points this season. The Legends, who came in on a 4-1 run and with the third-ranked offense in the league (115.4 points per game), got 32 points from Pierre Jackson and 15 points with 15 rebounds from Quincy Acy.

But the Legends (6-5) trailed by as many as 23 before making things somewhat interesting late against the Mad Ants, who were led by rookie Alex Poy­thress’ 23 points and 22 from rookie Georges Niang, who played his second game since being sent down by the NBA’s Indiana Pacers.

“Big props to Trey for that (effort),” said rookie Jordan Loyd, who had 16 points and seven rebounds. “We knew they were on the end of their (five-game) road trip and probably a little gassed, and we just wanted to keep them on one side and try to contain them as best as we could. It was mostly Trey but it was also great team defense.”

The Mad Ants, who came in with the 10th-ranked defense (105.6 points against per game), were coming off a 124-121 loss in overtime Thursday to the Maine Red Claws at the Coliseum. Today, they play host to the Delaware 87ers.

“Trey came into today with the mindset that he was going to shut (Harris) down and that’s what he did, so kudos to him,” Poythress said. “Sometimes, we’ve been in games when we’ve needed big defensive stops and Trey did that for us tonight. … We watched tape this morning and thought that we kind of gave that game (Thursday) away down the stretch. We wanted to come in today and jump on them early and continue that throughout the game.”

McKinney Jones had 15 points, six rebounds and five assists. Stephan Hicks added 13 points and nine rebounds with four dunks, including one in which he got a rebound and then slammed down a reverse.

Niang, the second-round pick out of Iowa State, was markedly improved with 10-of-17 shooting after he had 13 points on 5-of-16 shooting in his D-League debut.

“He had six assists and had some good looks,” said Gansey, whose Mad Ants never trailed. “He shot a good percentage and he’s just more comfortable now. It’s his second game and he’s getting his wind under him. He’s obviously better and played 40 minutes, so we about doubled his minutes from when he played his first game.”

