IU fans continue to cheer Watford

When Christian Watford checked in to the undefeated Mad Ants’ game Friday – a 120-111 victory over Long Island that gave Fort Wayne its best ever four-game start – the Memorial Coliseum fans began to cheer: “Here comes IU.”

Watford is in his first season with the Mad Ants, but he’s used to being embraced by Hoosiers fans and it’s part of the reason he likes being with Fort Wayne.

“It’s exciting for me personally to be back playing in the state of Indiana. I didn’t think it would happen but it’s always great to be here,” said Watford, who is averaging 4.6 points, 1.8 rebounds and 11.9 minutes per game this season.

The Mad Ants host the Iowa Energy (2-5) at 5 p.m. today at the Coliseum.

Watford, 25, had played at the Coliseum before; he came into this season with 33 games of D-League experience with Maine and Reno. But even as an opponent, he felt the appreciation of the Indiana fans, who are now embracing Watford and another former IU player, Nick Zeisloft.

“It’s definitely different playing here,” he said. “But even when I was playing against this team, I always got love whenever I came to Fort Wayne. They always had a great crowd and the fans did cheer whenever I hit a shot, whether I was with the Mad Ants or not.”

Watford and Zeisloft weren’t teammates at IU but did know one another, mostly from participating in open gyms together in Bloomington.

Watford, 6-foot-9, 220 pounds, wasn’t drafted by an NBA team in 2013. He spent some brief time in the Boston Celtics organization and has also played in Summer League for Dallas, Golden State, Detroit and Indiana.

He’s also played internationally for Israel, but most of his time has come in the D-League with a career average of 10.2 points, 5.3 rebounds and 25 minutes per game.

With the Mad Ants in their second season of being owned and operated by the Indiana Pacers, Watford is hoping he’s still on the radar of NBA teams and showing that he can be a competent big man at the next level.

“It’s always important to remember (scouts are) watching,” Watford said. “You just want to constantly show up with that drive and constantly make the guys around you better.”

While he hasn’t gotten much playing time this season, as the Mad Ants have been led by rookie Alex Poythress (27 points, 10 rebounds per game), Travis Leslie (18.8 points, 7 rebounds), Stephan Hicks (17.8 points, 8.5 rebounds) and Julyan Stone (10 points, 10.8 assists and 7 rebounds), Watford is more than willing to do whatever coach Steve Gansey asks of him.

“Just (be) steady on trying to get better, whatever that may be, stretching the floor or putting the ball on the floor and creating mismatches, whatever that may be,” he said.

