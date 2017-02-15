Mad Ants become unglued

Coach Steve Gansey tried to draw a chuckle after the Mad Ants’ 120-109 Valentine’s Day loss that gave them their first three-game losing streak of the season and saw them again fail to close out an opponent in the fourth quarter, become mentally unglued by referees’ calls and send them into the all-star break trying to recapture their early-season magic.

“I don’t know if everyone is just upset because it’s Valentine’s Day and no one has anyone to go home to or something,” Gansey said after the Mad Ants squandered a 14-point third-quarter lead to the Canton Charge, which didn’t lead until Quinn Cook’s 3-pointer with 6:18 remaining Tuesday in front of 1,912 fans at Memorial Coliseum.

Cook totaled 36 points, including 14 as the Charge closed the game on a 41-21 run to pull within a game of Fort Wayne for second place in the Central Division.

The Mad Ants (19-13) got four technical fouls for arguing calls of referees Jonathan Sterling, Ryan Sassano and Natalie Sago, plus a technical foul for delay of game and two flagrant fouls, all coming in the fourth quarter except for a technical on Stephan Hicks.

Hicks had 19 points, while Jarrod Uthoff and Ben Bentil had 15 apiece for the Mad Ants, who are off until Feb. 22 at Westchester, New York. Rookie Alex Poythress, who had four points and four rebounds, will represent the Mad Ants on Saturday in the All-Star Game and Dunk Contest in New Orleans.

After a franchise-best start to the season – they had records of 6-0, 11-3 and 17-9 – the Mad Ants have lost four of their last six games. Julyan Stone, who had 12 points and 10 assists, said the onus for getting the team refocused falls on him and Trey McKinney Jones, who had 14 points.

“We’ve got to go back to basics, at the end of the day,” Stone said. “We started out hot at the beginning of the season. We were playing our style of basketball, we were playing just basic basketball, and I think we’ve got to get back to that and get that chemistry back.

“We’ve got to be able to close out games, but it’s hard right now. We’re going through a rough patch, losing two out of three and stuff like that. That’s not what good teams do. I think we’re understanding that now.”

Despite having Rakeem Christmas down from the Indiana Pacers – he had four points, four rebounds and three blocked shots – the Mad Ants fell to 0-2 this season against Canton (19-15) and are 41/2 games back of Raptors 905 for the division lead.

“We have to find a way to pull (a win) off, whether it’s no officials or officials (affecting the game),” Gansey said. “We need to take control and we didn’t do that.”

Eric Moreland had 24 points for Canton, while John Holland added 22.

jcohn@jg.net