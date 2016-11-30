Mad Ants push record to 6-0

Travis Leslie and Alex Poythress had 23 points each and the Mad Ants continued the best start in franchise history by improving to 6-0 with a 121-103 victory over Raptors 905 on Tuesday.

In front of 825 fans at the Hershey Centre in Mississauga, Ontario, the Mad Ants led from start to finish, including a 62-55 advantage at halftime.

Jordan Loyd and Stephan Hicks had 17 points apiece for Fort Wayne, which plays again Thursday at the Hershey Centre.

Julyan Stone had eight points, 13 assists and seven rebounds.

Trey McKinney Jones had 13 points and Nick Zeisloft added 12.

Raptors 905 were paced by Fred VanVleet’s 19 points and E.J. Singler’s 17. Former Mad Ants and Indiana University player Will Sheehey had six points, and Bruno Caboclo, another former Fort Wayne player, had three.

Raptors 905 (3-2) have lost back-to-back games. Fort Wayne, which is in its 10th season, is 3-0 on the road.

The Mad Ants made 51 percent of their shots, while Raptors 905 made 44 percent and missed 9 of 29 free-throw attempts.

A problem with the clocks caused officials to have to keep time with stopwatches for some of the second half.