Mad Ants rookie is driven to get better

When the Mad Ants practice, it’s not uncommon to see rookie Jordan Loyd on defense and calling for Julyan Stone, arguably the top point guard in the D-League, to bring his best right toward him.

“It’s heart with Jordan,” Mad Ants coach Steve Gansey said. “He just wants to compete. You should just see him in practice. He’s going against Julyan – one of the top point guards in the league, if not the best – and they’re going at it. Jordan is like, ‘Come on, man, make me better. Make me better.’ ”

Loyd, a 23-year-old rookie, is eager to learn and the best way he can do that is to watch, listen and learn from Stone, who is averaging 10.6 points, 8.8 assists and 6.7 rebounds for the Central Division-leading Mad Ants (9-2).

“Julyan talks to me every timeout. During practice, he gives me little pointers and things that will help me. I’m truly grateful for that because it’s helped elevate my game to the next level,” said Loyd, who last season played for the University of Indianapolis and is now averaging 15 points, 4.3 assists, 3.7 rebounds and 23.9 minutes in 11 games with Fort Wayne.

Loyd averaged 20.9 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists as a senior at Indianapolis – he played there three seasons after transferring from Furman – and he has transitioned surprisingly well to the D-League. Not only has he had to make the jump to the professional level, but he’s also moved from shooting to point guard.

“It’s been pretty smooth, a pretty smooth transition,” said Loyd, a 6-foot-4 native of Atlanta. “I’ve been learning the point guard position – I was naturally a 2 in college – but learning the point guard position has been my biggest jump and Julyan has been a big help with that, and I’m enjoying it.”

The Mad Ants have had great contributions from multiple rookies – including Alex Poythress, Nick Zeisloft and Georges Niang, who was recalled by the NBA’s Indiana Pacers on Sunday – but they knew they had something special with Loyd less than a week into training camp.

During the first quarter of an exhibition game with Grand Rapids, he fearlessly went at Ray McCallum, a top prospect of the NBA’s Detroit Pistons.

“That’s an NBA point guard and Jordan wasn’t afraid. He wasn’t playing like a rookie point guard,” said Mad Ants coach Steve Gansey, who has started allowing Loyd to make play calls on the court. “Make him make the decision. He’s listening and he’s doing a really good job with it.”

The Mad Ants play host Friday to Long Island (2-11), which has its own highly regarded rookie guard: Yogi Ferrell, the former Indiana University star, who is a prospect of the NBA’s Brooklyn Nets. He was a teammate in college of Zeisloft, who is averaging 8.1 points and 16.1 minutes with Fort Wayne.

“I’ve been able to play on big stages in high school and in college, so I’ve been prepared for this moment,” Loyd said. “This is what I’ve worked for all my life. Once I’m in front of (a challenge), I have to take advantage of it and take the bull by the horns.”

Note: The Pacers assigned Rakeem Christmas to the Mad Ants for the third time this season. In three NBA games, he has averaged 1 point, 1 rebound and 4.8 minutes this season. In three Fort Wayne games, he’s averaged 14 points. 6.7 rebounds and 29.3 minutes. Christmas is the only NBA-contracted player currently on the Fort Wayne roster.

