 Skip to main content

The Journal Gazette

Fort Wayne weather

JGMad Ants


  • Rachel Von | The Journal Gazette
    Mad Ants' Julyan Stone, right, jumps up and tries to shoot the ball as Raptors 905's Goodluck Okonoboh tries to stop him during the Mad Ants vs. Raptors 905 basketball game at the Memorial Coliseum on Tuesday. GALLERY

  • Rachel Von | The Journal Gazette
    Mad Ants' Julyan Stone, right, tries to shoot the ball as Raptors 905's Yanick Moreira tries to stop him during the Mad Ants vs. Raptors 905 basketball game at the Memorial Coliseum on Tuesday. GALLERY

  • Rachel Von | The Journal Gazette
    Mad Ants' Jarrod Uthoff , left, tries to get the ball past Raptor 905's Johnathan Jordan during the Mad Ants vs. Raptors 905 basketball game at the Memorial Coliseum on Tuesday. GALLERY

  • Rachel Von | The Journal Gazette
    Mad Ants' Jarrod Uthoff runs the ball down the court during the Mad Ants vs. Raptors 905 basketball game at the Memorial Coliseum on Tuesday. GALLERY

  • Rachel Von | The Journal Gazette
    Mad Ants' Geroges Niang drives the ball down the court to get to the net during the Mad Ants vs. Raptors 905 basketball game at the Memorial Coliseum on Tuesday. GALLERY

  • Rachel Von | The Journal Gazette
    Mad Ants' Trey Mckinney-Jones, left, jumps up to shoot the ball as Raptors 905's E.J. Singler tries to stop him during the Mad Ants vs. Raptors 905 basketball game at the Memorial Coliseum on Tuesday. GALLERY

  • Rachel Von | The Journal Gazette
    Mad Ants' Julyan Stone, left, tries to get the ball around Raptors 905's Brady Heslip during the Mad Ants vs. Raptors 905 basketball game at the Memorial Coliseum on Tuesday. GALLERY
February 07, 2017 9:08 PM

Mad Ants vs. Raptors 905

Email to a Friend

Subscribe to e-edition