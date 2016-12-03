

Rachel Von | The Journal Gazette

Mad Ants' Julyan Stone, left, lifts the ball up to the basket as Windy City's Coreantae DeBerry tries to stop him during the first half of the Fort Wayne Mad Ants vs. Windy City Bulls at the Memorial Coliseum on Saturday. GALLERY



Rachel Von | The Journal Gazette

Mad Ants' Alex Poythress, left, tries to find an opening around Windy City's Alec Brown under the hoop during the first half of the Fort Wayne Mad Ants vs. Windy City Bulls at the Memorial Coliseum on Saturday. GALLERY



Rachel Von | The Journal Gazette

Mad Ants' Julyan Stone, right, tries to block Windy City's Spencer Dinwiddie from moving with the ball during the first half of the Fort Wayne Mad Ants vs. Windy City Bulls at the Memorial Coliseum on Saturday. GALLERY



Rachel Von | The Journal Gazette

Mad Ants' Stephan Hicks, left, runs with the ball as Windy City's Aaron Thomas tries to keep up during the first half of the Fort Wayne Mad Ants vs. Windy City Bulls at the Memorial Coliseum on Saturday. GALLERY



Rachel Von | The Journal Gazette

Mad Ants' Alex Poythress, right, tries to hold onto the ball as Windy City's Alfonzo McKinnie tries to knock the ball out of his hand during the first half of the Fort Wayne Mad Ants vs. Windy City Bulls at the Memorial Coliseum on Saturday. GALLERY



Rachel Von | The Journal Gazette

From right: Mad Ants' Alex Poythress moves with the ball as Windy City's Spencer Dinwiddie and J.J. Avila look on during the first half of the Fort Wayne Mad Ants vs. Windy City Bulls at the Memorial Coliseum on Saturday. GALLERY



Rachel Von | The Journal Gazette

Mad Ants' Julyan Stone runs up to the hoop during the first half of the Fort Wayne Mad Ants vs. Windy City Bulls at the Memorial Coliseum on Saturday. GALLERY