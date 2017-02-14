Mad Ants vs Canton Charge



Michelle Davies | The Journal Gazette

Trey McKinney Jones, of the Mad Ants, works to drive the ball past the defense of Canton's Jonathan Holmes in the first half of Tuesday's game at the Memorial Coliseum.



Rakeem Christmas, of the Mad Ants, looks to drive the ball throught Canton’s defense in the first half of Tuesday’s game at the Memorial Coliseum.



Stephan Hicks, of the Mad Ants, drives the ball down the court in the first half of Tuesday's game against Canton Charge at the Memorial Coliseum.



Mad Ants' Jordan Loyd goes up to the basket in the first half of Tuesday's game against Canton Charge at the Memorial Coliseum.



Julyan Stone, of the Mad Ants, drives the ball down the court in the first half of Tuesday's game against Canton Charge at the Memorial Coliseum.



Trey McKinney Jones, of the Mad Ants, drives the ball down the court in the first half of Tuesday's game against Canton Charge at the Memorial Coliseum.



Ben Bentil, of the Made Ants, keeps an eye on the ball as Canton's John Holland brings the ball down the court in the third quarter of Tuesday's game at the Memorial Coliseum.



Mad Ants’ Trey McKinney Jones is fouled by Canton’s Quinn Cook in the third quarter of Tuesday’s game at the Memorial Coliseum.