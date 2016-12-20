 Skip to main content

  • Michelle Davies | The Journal Gazette
    Julyan Stone, of the Mad Ants, looks to go around the defense of Greensboro's Aaron Harrions in the first quarter of Tuesday's game at the Memorial Coliseum.

  • Michelle Davies | The Journal Gazette
    Rakeem Christmas, of the Mad Ants, goes up for two in the first quarter of Tuesday's game at Memorial Coliseum against Greensboro.

  • Michelle Davies | The Journal Gazette
    Trey McKinney Jones goes up for two in the second quarter of Tuesday's game at the Memorial Coliseum against Greensboro.

  • Michelle Davies | The Journal Gazette
    Stephan Hicks, of the Mad Ants, slam dunks the ball with Greensboro's Christian Wood looking on in the second quarter of Tuesday's game at the Memorial Coliseum.

  • Michelle Davies | The Journal Gazette
    Jordan Loyd, of the Mad Ants, goes up for two in the second quarter of Tuesday's game at the Memorial Coliseum against Greensboro.

  • Michelle Davies | The Journal Gazette
    Mad Ants' Stephan Hicks drives the ball toward the basket with Greensboro's Archie Goodwin behind him in the first quarter of Tuesday's game at Memorial Coliseum.

  • Michelle Davies | The Journal Gazette
    Mad Ants' Julyan Stone goes up to the basket through Greensboro's defense in the second quarter of Tuesday's game at the Memorial Coliseum.
December 20, 2016 9:21 PM

Mad Ants vs Greensboro Swarm

