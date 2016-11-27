 Skip to main content

  • Samuel Hoffman | The Journal Gazette
    Trey McKinney-Jones of the Mad Ants dunks against Iowa, 2nd quarter, Sunday.

  • Samuel Hoffman | The Journal Gazette
    Christian Watford of the Mad Ants drives by Ramon Harris of Iowa, 1st quarter, Sunday.

  • Samuel Hoffman | The Journal Gazette
    Nick Zeisloft of the Mad Ants tries a three against Iowa, 2nd quarter, Sunday.

  • Samuel Hoffman | The Journal Gazette
    Quinton Chievous of Iowa gets a finger-roll bucket over Stephan Hicks, 1st quarter, Sunday.

  • Samuel Hoffman | The Journal Gazette
    Rakeem Christmas of the Mad Ants challenges a shot from Jakarr Sampson of Iowa, 1st quarter, Sunday.

  • Samuel Hoffman | The Journal Gazette
    Rakeem Christmas of the Mad Ants scores over Matt Costello of Iowa, 1st quarter, Sunday.

  • Samuel Hoffman | The Journal Gazette
    Rakeem Christmas of the Mad Ants goes up against DeAngelo Riley of Iowa, 1st quarter, Sunday.

  • Samuel Hoffman | The Journal Gazette
    Trey McKinney Jones of the Mad Ants slaps the ball away from Wayne Selden of Iowa, 1st quarter, Sunday.

  • Samuel Hoffman | The Journal Gazette
    Trey McKinney Jones of the Mad Ants scores on a fast-break against Iowa, 1st quarter, Sunday.
November 27, 2016 6:52 PM

Mad Ants vs Iowa, Sunday.

