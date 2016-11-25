 Skip to main content

    Stephan Hicks of the Mad Ands hits the floor after contact under the basket against Long Island, 1st quarter Friday.

    Stephan Hicks of the Mad Ands drives on Egidijus Mockevicious of Long Island, 1st quarter Friday.

    Alex Poythress of the Mad Ands dunks over the Long Island defense, 1st quarter Friday.

    Julyan Stone of the Mad Ands scores on a layup against Long Island, 2nd quarter Friday.

    Julyan Stone of the Mad Ands drives on Egidijus Mockevicious of Long Island, 2nd quarter Friday.

    Jordan Loyd of the Mad Ands shoots between Dwayne Polee and Devin Brooks of Long Island, 2nd quarter Friday.

    Trey McKinney-Jones of the Mad Ands shoots a three over Devin Brooks of Long Island, 1st quarter Friday.

    Rakeem Christmas of the Mad Ands dunks over teammate Trey McKinney-Jones against Long Island, 1st quarter Friday.

    Alex Poythress of the Mad Ands scores over Egidijus Mockevicious of Long Island, 1st quarter Friday.

    Long Island head coach Ronald Nored directs his team against Ft Wayne, 1st quarter Friday.
November 25, 2016 8:42 PM

Mad Ants vs Long Island, Friday.

