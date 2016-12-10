Mad Ants vs Texas Legends



Michelle Davies | The Journal Gazette

With Texas Legends' Kyle Collinsowrth keeping a tight defense, Mad Ants' Georges Niang, on assignment from Indiana Pacers, tries to drive the ball in closer to the basket in the first quarter of Saturday night's game at Memorial Coliseum.



Mad Ants' Georges Niang, on assignment from Indiana Pacers, looks for an open pass in the first quarter of Saturday night's game at Memorial Coliseum against the Texas Legends.



Mad Ants' Stephan Hicks slam dunks the ball in the second quarter of Saturday night's game at Memorial Coliseum against Texas Legends.



Jordan Loyd, of the Mad Ants, looks around the defense of Texas Legends' Bryson Fonville in the first quarter of Saturday night's game at Memorial Coliseum.



Travis Leslie, of the Mad Ants, protects the ball from Texas Legends' Quincy Acy in the second quarter of Saturday night's game at Memorial Coliseum.



Mad Ants' Stephan Hicks slam dunks the ball in the second quarter of Saturday night's game at Memorial Coliseum against Texas Legends.



Mad Ants' Georges Niang, on assignment from Indiana Pacers, drives the ball in closer to the basket against the defense of Texas Legends' Kyle Collinsworth in the first quarter of Saturday night's game at Memorial Coliseum.



Trey McKinney Jones, of the Mad Ants, drives the ball past the defense of Texas Legends' CJ Williams in the second quarter of Saturday night's game at Memorial Coliseum.



Mad Ants' Julyan Stone goes up for two with Texas Legends' Kyle Collinsworth trying to block the shot in the second quarter of Saturday night's game at Memorial Coliseum.



Mad Ants' Travis Leslie drives the ball around the defense of Texas Legends' Jameel Warney in the second quarter of Saturday night's game at Memorial Coliseum.