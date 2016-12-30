 Skip to main content

The Journal Gazette

  • Samuel Hoffman | The Journal Gazette
    Christian Watford of the Mad Ants drives on Marshall Plumlee of Westchester, 2nd quarter, Friday.

  • Samuel Hoffman | The Journal Gazette
    Trey McKinney Jones of the Mad Ants tries a scoop shot under Keith Wright of Westchester, 2nd quarter, Friday.

  • Samuel Hoffman | The Journal Gazette
    Alex Poythress of the Mad Ants looks for shooting room under Keith Wright of Westchester, 3rd quarter, Friday.

  • Samuel Hoffman | The Journal Gazette
    Stephan Hicks of the Mad Ants drives the lane by Marshall Plumlee of Westchester, 1st quarter, Friday.

  • Samuel Hoffman | The Journal Gazette
    Stephan Hicks of the Mad Ants tries a shot over Damien Inglis of Westchester, 3rd quarter, Friday.

  • Samuel Hoffman | The Journal Gazette
    Courtney Fells of Westchester shoots over Stephan Hicks of the Mad Ants, 1st quarter, Friday.

  • Samuel Hoffman | The Journal Gazette
    Alex Poythress of the Mad Ants is clipped on the arm by Keith Wright of Westchester, 2nd quarter, Friday.

  • Samuel Hoffman | The Journal Gazette
    Trey McKinney Jones of the Mad Ants drives the lane against Westchester, 1st quarter, Friday.
December 30, 2016 9:17 PM

Mad Ants vs Westchester, Friday.

