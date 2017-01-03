Mad Ants vs Windy City, Tuesday



Samuel Hoffman | The Journal Gazette

Alex Poythress of the Mad Ants lands on Alfonso McKinnie of Windy City for a defensive foul, 2nd quarter, Tuesday.



Trey McKinney-Jones of the Mad Ants is fouled on his drive by Thomas Walkup of Windy City, 1st quarter, Tuesday.



Alex Poythress of the Mad Ants fouls Aaron Thomas of Windy City, 1st quarter, Tuesday.



Trey McKinney-Jones, left, and Stephan Hicks of the Mad Ants sandwich Wesley Saunders of Windy City, 1st quarter, Tuesday.



Mad Ants head coach Steve Gansey sketches out a play against Windy City, 1st quarter, Tuesday.



Anthony Walker of the Mad Ants gets a dunk off of a rebound against Windy City, 2nd quarter, Tuesday.



Stephan Hicks of the Mad Ants hits an open shot over Alfonso McKinnie of Windy City, 2nd quarter, Tuesday.



Travis Leslie of the Mad Ants scores over JJ Avila of Windy City, 1st quarter, Tuesday.