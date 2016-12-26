McKinney Jones has been vital for Mad Ants

Trey McKinney Jones is coming off his best offensive game of the season – he had 26 points in Friday’s 106-97 victory over the Delaware 87ers – but he’s been a do-everything player for the Mad Ants lately.

“I just want to win,” McKinney Jones said. “If you ask me to really lock somebody down, I’ll do it. If you ask me to hit the open shot or crash the boards, I’ll do it all. Whatever it takes to win, I’ll do it for you.”

Defensively, he locked down the D-League’s then-leading scorer, Manny Harris, in a 113-106 victory Dec. 10 over the Texas Legends. The next night, a couple of thunderous dunks and 23 points paced the Mad Ants in a 120-109 victory over Delaware.

Over the last four games, McKinney Jones, a 6-foot-6 guard/forward, has averaged 19.8 points and 5 rebounds. Fort Wayne (11-3), has won four of its last five games, and plays at 2 p.m. today at Greensboro, North Carolina.

The Mad Ants are 2-0 against the expansion Swarm (5-12), winning 120-99 in the season opener in Greensboro and 111-110 at Memorial Coliseum on Tuesday, when rookie Nick Zeisloft’s 3-pointer with 5.1 seconds left completed a comeback from 18 points down.

“I think we’re a good enough team that we shouldn’t be in a hole like that, 17 or 18 points down,” said Mad Ants coach Steve Gansey, who watched McKinney Jones make all 15 of his free-throw attempts Friday in Newark, Delaware.

For the season, McKinney Jones is averaging 16.1 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.1 steals.

While he’s been overshadowed by Alex Poythress, Travis Leslie and Julyan Stone, McKinney Jones is certainly one of the Mad Ants’ most important players. And as the only player back from the team’s previous ownership group – the NBA’s Indiana Pacers bought the Mad Ants last season – he has a history of winning with the 2014 D-League championship and a trip to the 2015 finals.

McKinney Jones, 26, has been an essential player on the defensive end since his rookie season out of Miami, which came in 2013-14, and his intensity in that end of the court sets the tone for his teammates

“When we play defense, that’s where we’re really deadly,” Gansey said.

Poythress, a rookie out of Kentucky, leads Fort Wayne in scoring (20.2 points per game) and rebounding (6.8). In seven games, he’s topped the Mad Ants in points, going as high as 32 twice.

Leslie averages 16.9 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists. Stone averages 10.1 points, 8.7 assists and 7.1 rebounds. Also contributing heavily have been rookies Zeisloft and Jordan Loyd, Stephan Hicks and, when they’re down from the Pacers, Georges Niang and Rakeem Christmas.

There’s so much talent that the Mad Ants try to replicate game atmosphere in practices – “We beat up on each other,” McKinney Jones said – and that better prepares them for opponents.

“We’re so talented, it could be anybody in any game (stepping up),” ­McKinney Jones said. “I like that Alex is being aggressive. Travis is usually up there. I’ve stepped up. Sometimes it’s Julyan or Steph. It could really be anybody.”

Lately, it’s been ­McKinney Jones leading the charge, after he spent a season playing in Hungary and Israel. If someone else steps up today, he’ll be fine with it – as long as the Mad Ants win.

