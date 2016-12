McKinney Jones leads Ants

Trey McKinney Jones got to the free-throw line a lot and he was perfect – hitting all 15 of his attempts – as the Mad Ants defeated the Delaware 87ers 106-97 on Friday night in front of 1,022 fans at the Bob Carpenter Sports Convocation Center in Newark, Delaware.

McKinney Jones had a team-best 26 points on 5-of-11 shooting.

The Mad Ants (11-3) got 21 points apiece from rookie Alex Poythress and Stephan Hicks.

Despite not having a single NBA-contracted player in their lineup Рboth Rakeem Christmas and ­Georges Niang are back with the Indiana Pacers Рthe Mad Ants found scoring from eight players. That included Julyan Stone, who had 10 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists.

Delaware (8-7) was paced by Shawn Long’s 28 points and 19 rebounds. He was 11 of 23 from the field and had 11 offensive boards. Dionte Christmas added 17 points in a game that saw seven lead changes.

A floating jump shot from 5 feet out by Poythress, with 5:59 remaining in the fourth quarter, kicked off a 12-0 run by the Mad Ants that culminated with McKinney Jones’ free throws with 1:14 left for a commanding 104-91 lead.

The Mad Ants improved to 2-0 this season against Delaware, which came in on a three-game winning streak.

The Mad Ants, who play Monday at Greensboro, North Carolina, have won four of their last five games.