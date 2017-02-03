New Ants right at home, key win in OT

Neither Ben Bentil nor Jarrod Uthoff had walked onto the floor at Memorial Coliseum as members of the Mad Ants before Thursday morning.

When they walked off, it was to an ovation.

Bentil had a career-best 31 points, and Uthoff was a force at both ends of the court – he had 15 points, four rebounds and a game-best three shot blocks – as Fort Wayne defeated the Erie BayHawks 132-125 in overtime.

In front of 3,862 fans – most of them kids from area schools there for the 11 a.m. start – the Mad Ants got 27 points from Travis Leslie and recovered from a 17-point third-quarter deficit.

Bentil, who had 27 points in the season-opening victory at Greensboro, North Carolina, and then promptly left to play in China, has averaged 11.8 points in six games since returning to the Mad Ants on Jan. 19.

All of his points Thursday came after halftime; he made 11 of 19 shots, including 4 of 7 from 3-point range, and he had five rebounds.

“We’ve been down before against this team before. The first time we played them, we were down 13 going into the fourth quarter,” said Mad Ants coach Steve Gansey, whose team hit five straight field goals from beyond the arc to climb out of the third-quarter deficit and totaled 14-of-25 shooting from 3-point range. “We ran a play literally 14 out of 16 times in a row and it was for Ben and he made the reads, had some good baskets, and we moved the ball in the end. That was a huge win for us.”

With Trey McKinney Jones missing the game with an illness, the Mad Ants needed Bentil and Leslie to step up. Rookie Jordan Loyd also added 15 points, rookie Adam Woodbury had 10, and Julyan Stone had 11 points and nine assists.

“My teammates did this,” Bentil said. “Coach said we needed the right execution and my coach called a (third-quarter) timeout, during which my teammates told me, ‘It’s time for you to take over.’ ”

What could have been the scariest moment of the game for the Mad Ants turned the momentum fully in their direction. Loyd got tangled up with Stephen Zimmerman as they jumped for a rebound and Loyd came down hard on his neck. Zimmerman got a flagrant foul and was ejected with 1:26 left in the fourth quarter, but Loyd stayed in the game, made the ensuing free throws and Bentil hit a turnaround jump shot for a 121-119 lead.

The Bayhawks tied it at 125 to force overtime on a 3-pointer by former Indiana University player Robert Vaden with 16 seconds left. The Mad Ants had a chance to win it late in regulation but Bentil was stripped of the ball by Gabe York. Bentil atoned with 1:26 left in overtime by faking his way past T.J. Price and driving for a 130-125 lead.

It was the first game for the Mad Ants (18-10) at the Coliseum since Jan. 6 – they went 4-4 on the road – and they have won five of their last eight games. Erie (7-22), which is 0-2 against Fort Wayne, has lost its last six games.

Uthoff, a rookie, was acquired last week from Raptors 905 for Christian Watford and a third-round pick in the D-League draft. The Mad Ants outscored the BayHawks by 21 with Uthoff on the floor; the best rating of any player in the game.

“It’s been fantastic being here,” said Uthoff, who made 6 of 11 shots. “The guys have been very welcoming, and I really like the Mad Ants program and the coaches and the players here. The fans are, obviously, fantastic as well.”

Brandon Dawson had 26 points for Erie, which got 14 from Vaden.

