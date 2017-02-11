Newest Mad Ant makes impression

He’s only two games into his Mad Ants career, but it’s hard not to be impressed with Jarrod Uthoff – regardless of what part of his game you’re analyzing.

In helping Fort Wayne to victories over the Erie BayHawks and the division-leading Raptors 905, Uthoff has averaged 15 points and 5 rebounds. He’s made all four of his 3-pointers, grabbed three of his 10 rebounds at the offensive end and totaled four assists.

Defensively, he already has nine blocks and five steals.

“I feel pretty comfortable already,” said Uthoff, stating the obvious, “because the players and coaches have been so welcoming.”

The amazing part is the Mad Ants didn’t have to give up much to get Uthoff. In the Jan. 27 trade with Raptors 905 – the team Fort Wayne trails by 21/2 games – the Mad Ants gave up Christian Watford, who averaged 5.9 points, 2.4 rebounds and 16.2 minutes in 20 games, and a third-round pick in this year’s D-League draft.

Not only does the 6-foot-9 Uthoff improve the Mad Ants’ size, which had been an issue this season, but he’s got good length and fits in well with the team’s fast-paced style.

“Our system is a lot of freedom, a lot of randomness,” coach Steve Gansey said. “So, quick decisions and understanding where your teammates are, it’s a huge part of our success.”

Uthoff, 23, played last season at Iowa and was a teammate of Adam Woodbury, another of Fort Wayne’s seven rookies. Uthoff, who averaged 18.9 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.6 blocks, 1.1 assists and a steal as a senior, was signed by the NBA’s Toronto Raptors to a multiyear deal in July. After being waived in October, he played 24 games with their D-League affiliate, Raptors 905, averaging 7.8 points, 4.9 rebounds and 20.3 minutes.

He totaled 15 blocked shots and 17 steals with Raptors 905, but he’s taken it to another level coming off the bench for the Mad Ants.

“For sure, that’s been my identity throughout my playing career, playing hard on both sides of the ball,” said Uthoff, a native of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and the state’s Mr. Basketball in 2011.

The Mad Ants (19-10) have won four of five games heading into tonight’s game in Newark, Delaware, against the Delaware 87ers (16-15). The Mad Ants play host to Erie (10-22) and former IU standout Robert Vaden at 5 p.m. Sunday at Memorial Coliseum.

In Tuesday’s 105-92 victory over Raptors 905, the Mad Ants were led by the 20 points of rookie Alex Poythress, who will be Fort Wayne’s lone representative in the D-League All-Star Game on Feb. 18 at New Orleans. Uthoff made 5 of 8 shots for 15 points against his former team.

With so many rookies, including Jordan Loyd, Ben Bentil, Nick Zeisloft and E. Victor Nickerson, along with an affiliation with the NBA’s Indiana Pacers, scouts are undoubtedly keeping a close watch on the Mad Ants.

Despite being on his third team since going undrafted last year, Uthoff said his rookie season has been largely about making himself a better NBA prospect.

“I’ve been getting used to the NBA systems,” he said. “It’s definitely different from college and the adjustment has been going pretty well for me. I’m continuing to get a better understanding of NBA concepts.”

