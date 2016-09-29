Pacers' depth benefits Mad Ants

With the Pacers opening preseason camp this week, questions were raised concerning how the depth of their team would affect the Mad Ants.

Pacers coach Nate McMillan confirmed Wednesday that eventually former IU player Nick Zeisloft, Julyan Stone of UTEP and former Kentucky player Alex Poythress will join the Pacers’ D-League affiliate.

There’s the potential to get other players, as well.

“If you look at a guy like Georges Niang, the chances of him making the club is pretty good, but there’s also a chance he’ll end up in Fort Wayne,” Mad Ants president Tim Bawmann said at the team’s open house on Wednesday at Memorial Coliseum. “The deeper their bench is, the better it is for us in Fort Wayne to have that top-notch talent.

“It all depends on how training camp goes, which just opened up this week. I think it’s a strong likelihood to see them. … Our tryout camp is on Saturday, so we’ll look at some guys who are available as free agents but we’ll see what happens in Indy, who makes that roster, who the Pacers want to hang on to and we’ll get the trickle-down effect.”

New this season is the incorporation of entertainment aspects similar to what the TinCaps have with a kid’s area with a bounce house, face painting, a drumline, fan zone and giveaways.

“We need to turn into this more of an entertainment destination in the winter,” Bawmann said. “John (Zeglis) and Jeff (Potter) did an excellent job of winning on the court, they established a winning franchise, they won the championship one year and lost in the championship the next year.

“What I want to do is, when the TinCaps season is over, start thinking about the Mad Ants. When our season ends on April 1, it rolls back into the TinCaps.”

