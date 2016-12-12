Pacers' rookie helps Ants get victory before heading back

When a player gets sent from the NBA team to the D-League, he can either embrace the opportunity to get on the court and improve or sulk about the situation. In their 10 NBA seasons, the Mad Ants have certainly seen both types of player.

After Georges Niang’s three-game stint with the Mad Ants came to a close Sunday with 13 points in a 120-109 victory over the Delaware 87ers, there was nothing but praise for the rookie forward out of Iowa State, who left Memorial Coliseum to rejoin the Indiana Pacers.

“It’s extremely difficult to be with our varsity club and then all of a sudden be assigned to us and play significant game minutes,” said coach Steve Gansey, whose Mad Ants won 2 of 3 games over four nights. “The D-League is a very tough, competitive league. Kudos to him for coming down and being a good teammate and a good professional. He struggled in the first game, getting his legs under him and his wind, but … he was great for us this weekend.”

The Mad Ants got 23 points apiece from rookie Alex Poythress and Trey McKinney Jones, who had a couple of thunderous dunks to follow his terrific defensive performance in the 113-106 victory over the Texas Legends on Saturday, when he held the league’s leading scorer, Manny Harris, to only four points.

Citing a jaw injury he suffered late in the game, the Mad Ants declined to make McKinney Jones available for interviews after he had his season high for points.

“In the first half, we didn’t attack the basket at all,” said Gansey, whose Mad Ants trailed by 15 points. “We were afraid of it. … Trey was unbelievable, as always, on the defensive end. But tonight he showed he can score the basketball too.”

Travis Leslie had 17 points and 12 rebounds. Rookie Nick Zeisloft had 13 points and was 4 of 8 from 3-point range.

“The most unique thing about this is I came down to a team that was really accepting of me and really helped me through it all,” said Niang, who averaged 16 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3 assists with the Mad Ants. “The first game I played, people could have been like, ‘Just let him do his thing.’ But they really embraced me and told me to take my time and really play my game, just play how I played up there (with the Pacers).”

Only the Northern Arizona Suns (10-1) have a better record than Fort Wayne (9-2).

“I couldn’t be more happy with being part of a team that embraces each other and just plays hard,” Niang said. “I feel like the mentality when you come down to the D-League is you have to prove this or prove that, but these guys are all embracing me and helping me become better, as I’m trying to do the same for them.”

In front of 1,766 fans, Delaware (5-6) made 55.6 percent of its shots in the first quarter en route to a 34-24 lead that included a Dionte Christmas half-court shot.

The Mad Ants opened the third with a 9-2 run, culminating with a McKinney Jones turnaround jumper for a 68-67 lead. McKinney Jones powered his way through three defenders for a dunk and an 86-79 lead with 4:40 left in the quarter and Zeisloft’s 3-pointer with 8:08 remaining in the fourth made it 107-92.

