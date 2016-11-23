Perfect Mad Ants alone in 1st

Stephan Hicks has stepped up his game in his second professional season. And the Mad Ants, apparently, have stepped up theirs in their 10th season.

Hicks had a game-best 24 points – on 9-of-17 shooting – and the Mad Ants beat the Maine Red Claws 120-102 on Tuesday night in Portland, Maine, to take sole early possession of first place in the Central Division.

The Mad Ants, who were 20-30 last season, are off to a 3-0 start including two victories on the road.

Fort Wayne opened the game with a 36-24 run to take control and it was superior on the boards, outrebounding Maine 40-31. The Mad Ants also had a 32-22 advantage in assists, led by Julyan Stone’s 12 points, 14 assists and eight rebounds as he narrowly missed a triple-double as he had in the previous game.

Again, rookies stepped up big for the Mad Ants as Alex Poythress had 21 points and Jordan Loyd 19. Travis Leslie also added 19 points.

Maine (4-2) was paced by Damion Lee, who made 9 of 16 shots and totaled 23 points. Marcus Georges-Hunt made 10 of 13 shots for 21 points.

With Rakeem Christmas called back to the Indiana Pacers, the Mad Ants had rookie Adam Woodbury on the roster but he didn’t play.

Fort Wayne shot 51 percent from the field, while Maine was 53 percent in front of 1,532 fans at the Portland Expo Building.