Record start not easy for Ants

The undefeated Mad Ants are off to the best four-game start in the franchise’s 10-year history after beating the Long Island Nets 120-111 on Friday, but the locker room mood was anything but celebratory.

They realize early games sometimes aren’t particularly meaningful – the Mad Ants won their first three last season and missed the playoffs at 20-30 – and they have to develop more of a killer instinct.

The Nets (1-5), an expansion team, were down 31 points in the second quarter and 33 in the third before making the finish more interesting than it should have been by scoring 19 of the final 26 points in front of 2,195 fans at Memorial Coliseum.

“The start (to the season) feels good, but nobody feels good about this win. We feel we kind of let up on the gas in the second half,” said rookie Alex Poythress, who had 29 points on 12-of-16 shooting. “We know we’re better than that. We should have played better than that. We need to step up, the leaders of the team, everybody including me. We’ve got to finish games stronger because we always come out hot. We’ve got to take care of business down the stretch.”

Poythress, a Kentucky graduate, had a game-best 12 rebounds and three blocks and has improved his scoring in each game – 9, 16, 21 and then 29 points. Trey McKinney Jones had 19 points and 10 rebounds for the Mad Ants.

“It was a great first 24 minutes,” coach Steve Gansey said. “Our No. 1 goal is to win the game, and we won the game. But I don’t feel happy about our win, especially with the way the third quarter and the fourth quarter came out. We were up 33, and we need to finish opponents.”

Rakeem Christmas, who returned from the Indiana Pacers before the game, had 17 points and 11 rebounds. With the Pacers announcing Paul George and Kevin Seraphin would be out with injuries for three games, Christmas could be heading back to the NBA. Christmas had a disappointing 7-point performance Sunday in the Mad Ants’ 130-125 victory over Sioux Falls, but he looked better in hitting his first four shots Friday.

Rookie Nick Zeisloft’s 3-pointer as he fell out of bounds at the first-quarter buzzer put the Mad Ants up 42-30. Yet it was Poythress who really stood out by hitting eight of his first nine shots and scoring 25 points by the time Fort Wayne had a 78-47 second-quarter lead.

Things started to unravel for the Mad Ants late in the third when the Nets in-bounded the ball beneath their own basket with a give-and-go that culminated with Carrick Felix’s 3-pointer at the buzzer, cutting the Fort Wayne lead to 96-80. Felix had 19 points and J.J. Moore added 18, including 11 in the fourth when the Nets outscored Fort Wayne 31-24.

“It looked like we were gassed or we were tired,” Gansey said. “Maybe it’s because we gave too much in the first half, I don’t know what it is, maybe I need to look at the (substitutions) and get guys in there earlier. I’m happy we won the game and shot the basketball at another high clip, 50.6 percent, but that second half was a little disappointing.”

Rookie Jordan Loyd had 15 points for the Mad Ants. Julyan Stone, who came in almost averaging a triple-double, had 10 points, 11 assists and six rebounds.

