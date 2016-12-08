Rookie fitting in nicely for Ants

Players on the Mad Ants must be prepared; coach Steve Gansey wants them to adhere to his systems and not stray for individual gain.

When Alex Poythress joined Fort Wayne, though, Gansey quickly realized he would have to be equally prepared for the intelligent, inquisitive and eager-to-improve rookie out of Kentucky.

“Alex is a great person. Just talking with him, he always asks questions,” said Gansey, whose Mad Ants are off to a franchise-record 7-1 start heading into a 7 p.m. game today at Memorial Coliseum against the Maine Red Claws (7-3).

“His basketball IQ is up there and if he doesn’t get it or has a question, he’ll ask, and I commend Alex for that. He’s a guy you can get on and try to talk to him as much as you can and he’ll go out there and do what you ask.”

Poythress is averaging 16.8 points and 6.8 rebounds, cognizant NBA scouts are watching him. The 6-foot-7 native of Clarksville, Tennessee, was in training camp with the NBA’s Indiana Pacers after playing Summer League ball with the Orlando Magic.

“Every time I’m playing, I’m got people looking at me and watching the games,” said Poythress, 23. “You’re trying to impress people, especially at this level.”

One of the top players coming out of high school – he was Mr. Basketball in Tennessee and a McDonald’s All-American – Poythress didn’t disappoint in his four-year career at Kentucky.

He averaged 11.2 points and 6 rebounds as a freshman and, in 112 career games, averaged 8.6 points and 5.3 rebounds.

That included a trying junior season in which he tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee and missed all but eight games, as the Wildcats were 38-0 before losing in the Final Four to Wisconsin.

“Adversity hits everybody,” he said. “You’ve just got to be able to overcome it. Everybody goes through it. Nobody has a perfect, straight road. Everyone has twists and turns. You’ve just got to take advantage of it.”

Poythress came back to start 23 of 31 games as a senior and averaged 10.2 points and 6 rebounds, while being selected a Second-Team Academic All-American. Not only did Poythress get an undergraduate degree in marketing in three years and a master’s in sports leadership, he is one of only two scholarship players under coach John Calipari – the master of the one-and-done college player – to play four years at Kentucky.

Poythress is already set up for his post-playing career, probably doing something with sports marketing.

“I haven’t thought that far ahead yet … but I like being around sports. I’ve been around it my whole life so I definitely want to stick with it,” he said.

The Mad Ants have had strong contributions from other rookies, namely Jordan Loyd and Nick Zeisloft, and the Pacers’ second-round pick this year, Georges Niang, will make his debut tonight. But Poythress has been a particular bright spot; he’s averaging almost 2 blocks and assists per game and is second on the team in scoring to Travis Leslie’s 18.8 points per game.

Gansey raves about his hands, smarts, versatility and work ethic.

“Alex is a match-up problem and with his athleticism and his speed. When he goes against bigger guys, he can outrun them and he can out-hustle them. He’s playing really well,” Gansey said.

Poythress isn’t sulking about not getting drafted. While many come to the D-League lacking the right attitude, Poythress is embracing the opportunity it presents.

“I’m trying to take advantage of my time down here,” he said. “I want to ask a lot of questions and whatever Coach wants me to do, I’m going to try and do the right thing. If I don’t understand or am confused, I’m going to ask questions, because I want to do the right thing.

“I’d rather ask and do it than not ask and do the wrong thing.”

