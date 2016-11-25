Rookies have Ants off to strong start

Mad Ants vs. Long Island When: 7 p.m. today Where: Memorial Coliseum

The Mad Ants are off to a 3-0 start, putting them in an early tie for first place in the Central Division, and it’s thanks in large part to the play of their rookies.

Jordan Loyd is averaging 18 points, 3.7 assists and 2.3 rebounds in his first season out of Indianapolis. Alex Poythress is averaging 15.3 points and 6 rebounds in his first season out of Kentucky. Nick Zeisloft is at 10.3 points and 2.3 rebounds after playing at Indiana.

Each of them have been on the court for at least 18 minutes per game for Fort Wayne, which plays at 7 p.m. today against the Long Island Nets (1-4) at Memorial Coliseum.

“Those guys can’t be playing like rookies,” said Mad Ants coach Steve Gansey, who hasn’t been afraid to use the youngsters in clutch minutes. “If I put them in those situations, then they’ve got to finish the game well.”

The Mad Ants went 20-30 last season, their first being owned and operated by the NBA’s Indiana Pacers, and missed the playoffs after winning the 2014 D-League championship and reaching the 2015 finals.

They’ve already had to endure some upheaval. Adam Woodbury injured his back during training camp. Ben Bentil left the team for China after one game, and Rakeem Christmas was recalled by the Pacers after playing once.

But the rookies have helped Fort Wayne to victories at Greensboro, North Carolina, against defending champion Sioux Falls at the Coliseum and at Portland, Maine.

“We’ve got a lot of guys who have a lot of talent, and I think it’s going to be a good season,” said Travis Leslie, who is averaging 19.7 points and 11 rebounds.

Second-year player Stephan Hicks is averaging 20.3 points and 3.3 rebounds. Julyan Stone has a pace of a near-triple-double, 10 points, 10.7 assists and 7.3 rebounds.

“Coach has confidence in each and every one of us, 1 through 11 right now,” Zeisloft said. “That’s going to be a big key for us moving forward. I hope he continues to have that confidence in all of us because we’re going to have to play big minutes like that, depending on if someone’s on or someone’s off.”

Zeisloft also has local ties with family in the Auburn area. His father went to DeKalb, and he’s one of two former IU players on the roster, along with Christian Watford.

The Mad Ants pride themselves on playing an up-tempo style with solid defense, and they will surely use many players and rotations this season. So far, 12 players have been on the court for them.

“We play with a lot of different lineups. We practice a lot and are used to playing with different lineups,” Zeisloft said. “It’s going to be a big key that we’re all used to each other on the court all of the time.”

