Short-handed Ants fall to Swarm

Playing without guard Julyan Stone, who was suffering concussion-like symptoms, the Mad Ants got strong performances from guards Jordan Loyd and Trey McKinney Jones.

But the Mad Ants couldn’t pull out a victory Monday afternoon in Greensboro, North Carolina, falling 120-110 to the first-year Swarm.

Loyd, a rookie, and McKinney Jones had 22 points apiece for the Mad Ants (11-4), who had won four of their previous five games. They combined to make 18 of 37 shots.

Stephan Hicks had 20 points and 10 rebounds for Fort Wayne, which is now 2-1 against the Swarm (6-12). Alex Poythress added 18 points and eight rebounds.

Stone, who has led the Mad Ants in assists in 11 games this season, suffered the injury in Friday’s 106-97 victory over the Delaware 87ers. He’s unlikely to play Wednesday at Memorial Coliseum against Grand Rapids.

Greensboro was paced by Xavier Munford’s 28 points and Perry Ellis’ 22. Christian Wood and Aaron Harrison, both playing under NBA contracts with Charlotte, had 13 points each in front of 1,672 fans.

The Mad Ants, who never led by more than three points, were down 77-76 after a Poythress layup with 2:52 left in the third quarter. But the Swarm then went on a 24-7 run, culminating with a Munford drive, to take a commanding 101-83 lead with 7:24 left in the fourth quarter.