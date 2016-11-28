Unbeaten Mad Ants finish strong

The joy for Julyan Stone wasn’t that he got the winning shot for the Mad Ants against Iowa, though it was impressive to inbound the ball to Rakeem Christmas, get it right back and then go strong to the hoop with two defenders in the way for a double-clutch basket with 2.1 seconds remaining at Memorial Coliseum.

What made Stone’s Sunday night so sweet sat in his lap, with long, curly hair and a Batman T-shirt, a little unaware of why there were microphones and TV cameras pointed at Dad.

“This is amazing,” Stone said, as 2-year-old son Jayden looked up at him after a 95-94 victory over the Energy in front of 1,563 fans. “This is my first time having him see me play since I’ve been back in the U.S. He didn’t see me play at all last season. And more than anything, I feel like this was good for the guys in the locker room. Whether I make it, Travis (Leslie) makes it or whoever would have made it, it doesn’t make a difference.”

Stone, a guard who played 51 NBA games with Denver and Toronto between 2011 and 2014, spent last season in Turkey for Royal Hali Gaziantep but didn’t bring Jayden because “there were too many bombings going on and I was too scared to bring him there.”

As the undefeated Mad Ants have gotten off to the best five-game start of their 10-year history, Stone has averaged 10 points, 11 assists and 7 rebounds, the exact statistical line he had Sunday when Leslie scored 21, Christmas had 18 and Trey McKinney Jones added 17.

“We’re a very unselfish basketball team and it starts with Julyan right here,” Mad Ants coach Steve Gansey said. “He’s been having triple-doubles almost every game, so we’re extremely deep. And if someone’s not shooting the ball really well, then we have another guy who can come off the bench and fill that role.”

The Mad Ants had scored at least 120 points in each of their first four games, yet Iowa (2-6) was up 47-42 at halftime. The Energy was 11 of 32 from 3-point range and took its biggest lead, 85-76 with 8:39 left to play, on a Wayne Selden Jr. 3-pointer.

Led by aggressive drives to the basket from Leslie and rookie Jordan Loyd, the Mad Ants went on a 13-2 run that culminated with McKinney Jones going the length of the court for a reverse layup, foul, three-point play and an 89-87 lead with 3:05 remaining. The Mad Ants had 19 of the final 28 points, including Stone’s winning basket, and even after a pair of timeouts, the Energy didn’t get a shot off to answer before the buzzer.

“Honestly, I like that type of win for us,” said Stone, 27. “We’ve been up a lot at halftime. But this showed that we’re a tougher team than most people probably thought we were. We’d played with leads going into every half, but this was the first time we were down.

“The last five games, we’d lost the second half. Today, we won the second half and that showed how deep we are, how much we believe in each other and how much we push each other. There were times I was getting on them in the huddle and they went out and they produced and vice-versa. With the type of guys we have, this was a major win for us, especially for the younger guys.”

Selden led Iowa with 21 points. JaKarr Sampson had 17 points.

“We executed down the stretch and that should tell you something about our team. That’s why we have veteran guys like Julyan and Travis that can step in and make big plays for us,” said Gansey, whose team faces Raptors 905 on Tuesday and Thursday in Mississauga, Ontario.

