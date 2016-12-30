Watford's patience paying off with Ants

Christian Watford is coming off one of his most productive games of the season. He had 11 points, hit 3 of 5 shots from 3-point range and played 17 minutes of a 121-106 victory over the Grand Rapids Drive at Memorial Coliseum on Wednesday night.

“That’s what these guys are supposed do off the bench – give us a spark,” said coach Steve Gansey, who relied on many of his bench players, such as Nick Zeisloft, E. Victor Nickerson and Adam Woodbury in the victory for the Mad Ants (12-4).

There have been nights in which Watford, the former Indiana University star, hasn’t been given the chance to impact the games much. Twice, the center/forward never got off the bench and he’s only played more than 15 minutes seven times heading into today’s 7 p.m. game at the Coliseum against the Westchester Knicks (9-7).

Some of that can be attributed to the ascension of rookie Alex Poythress, who leads the Mad Ants in scoring (19.3 points per game) and rebounding (7.6), but Watford also has had to prove he belongs in the lineup.

“We look at matchups and Christian has not necessarily been a stellar rebounder and he’s out there playing the 5 for us, backing up A.P,” said Gansey, who lauded Watford for his play lately. “Him getting in there (Thursday) and hitting three 3-pointers, that’s what we want him to do. We want him setting screens and creating a mismatch on the offensive end.”

Watford, 25, is in the third season of his professional career, and he joined the Mad Ants in hopes of getting noticed by an NBA team. But the Mad Ants’ affiliation with the Indiana Pacers has worked against him a bit, since center Rakeem Christmas has been down for five games and forward Georges Niang for three.

When the Pacers send a player to the Mad Ants, they expect them to play major minutes.

“That’s how it is. Sometimes, we’ve had a lot of guys come up and down, whether it was Rakeem or Georges and that can make it tough (to get playing time),” Watford said. “That’s the political side of it but you have to deal with it. You’ve just got to stay ready.”

Watford, who has averaged 18 minutes over the last three games, believes his patience is paying off.

And with the 7-foot-1 Woodbury having made his season debut, after he aggravated a back injury during training camp, the Mad Ants might be able to use the 6-9 Watford at power forward.

“It’s been kind of tough (sitting so much). It’s an adjustment. But you try to stay ready as much as possible, stay in the gym and constantly get reps in,” Watford said. “It does get tough at times but it’s part of basketball.”

Note: The first 500 kids tonight will receive “Space Jam” jerseys and Mr. Belding from “Saved by the Bell” will be in attendance as part of 90s Night at the Coliseum.

jcohn@jg.net