Abreu, Gonzalez help White Sox hand Tigers rare loss, 2-0

CHICAGO – Jose Abreu hit his fifth homer in seven games, Miguel Gonzalez came off the disabled list to throw 6 1/3 innings of six-hit ball and the Chicago White Sox cooled off the Detroit Tigers 2-0 on Tuesday night.

The Tigers went 0 for 8 with runners in scoring position and left nine men on in their fourth loss in 15 games.

Detroit fell one game behind Baltimore for the second AL wild card and stayed 4 1/2 games behind first-place Cleveland in the AL Central.

Abreu connected off Matt Boyd (5-3) in the second for his 23rd homer as Chicago got its third win in nine games.

Gonzalez (3-6) struck out four in his first start since Aug. 11 following a groin injury.

Nate Jones retired four straight hitters before David Robertson worked around a hit and a walk in the ninth for his 34th save in 41 tries to complete the seven-hitter.

Minor league call up Jason Coats doubled in the fifth and scored on Omar Narvaez's single as the White Sox improved to 6-12 against Detroit and just 14-32 against the AL Central since May 23.

Gonzalez retired nine straight until allowing singles to J.D. Martinez and call up Casey McGehee in the seventh. Dan Jennings came in and issued a walk to load the bases. But then Jennings struck out pinch-hitter JaCoby Jones and Nate Jones fanned Cameron Maybin to end the threat.

J.D. Martinez singled and Erick Aybar walked with one out in the ninth, but Jarrod Saltalamacchia popped out and pinch-hitter Tyler Collins struck out in Detroit's 10th shutout of the season.

Boyd allowed two runs and eight hits while striking out six in seven innings. He has allowed three or fewer runs in his last 10 starts.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Tigers: 2B Ian Kinsler (finger) was still having trouble throwing and didn't start. Manager Brad Ausmus said he's likely out until Friday. . RHP Jordan Zimmermann (neck) was scheduled to start Saturday after being activated off the DL.

White Sox: A day after manager Robin Ventura suggested struggling RHP James Shields (5-17, 6.07 ERA) could be shut down because of a bad back, Shields expressed confidence he'll start Saturday.

NOT THIS TIME

Justin Upton hit late-game home runs to win the past two games for Detroit, but he struck out on a ball in the dirt in the ninth with a runner on.

NEW ADDITIONS

With the Triple-A regular season ending Monday, both teams added players. The Tigers promoted 3B McGehee and OF Steven Moya from Toledo.

The White Sox called up OF Coats, INF Leury Garcia and RHP Blake Smith from Charlotte. Pitching prospects Zack Burdi and Carson Fulmer won't join the team.

UP NEXT

The clubs meet for the 19th and final time Wednesday as White Sox LHP Jose Quintana (11-10, 3.05 ERA) faces RHP Anibal Sanchez (7-13, 5.70).