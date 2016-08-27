Abreu leads White Sox HR parade in 9-3 rout of Mariners

CHICAGO – Jose Abreu hit the first of four White Sox home runs and Jose Quintana threw 7 2/3 solid innings to lead Chicago past the Seattle Mariners 9-3 on Saturday night.

Avisail Garcia and Alex Avila hit consecutive homers during a four-run fifth and Tyler Saladino added a two-run shot in the seventh, all off struggling reliever Vidal Nuno.

Abreu extended his hitting streak to 10 games and his on-base streak to 23 with a solo shot during a two-run first against Ariel Miranda (1-1).

The left-handed Miranda pitched four innings, allowing three runs and five hits while throwing just 47 of 90 pitches for strikes.

Quintana (11-9) allowed a run and five hits, struck out eight and lowered his ERA to 2.77 in Chicago's fifth win in seven games.