Anderson pushes White Sox over Twins 13-11 in 12 innings

MINNEAPOLIS – Jose Abreu hit two three-run homers and drove in a career-best seven runs, and the Chicago White Sox used Tim Anderson's two-run double in the 12th inning to beat the Minnesota Twins 13-11 on Sunday

Abreu, Anderson and Melky Cabrera had three hits apiece, helping Chicago overcome four homers for Minnesota. The teams combined for 18 homers while splitting the four-game series.

Juan Minaya (1-0) earned his first major league win. He pitched a scoreless 11th but walked the first two batters in the 12th. Tommy Kahnle then came in and earned his third career save, retiring Eddie Rosario with the bases loaded for the final out.

Byron Buxton hit his first career grand slam for Minnesota, and Brian Dozier, Miguel Sano and John Ryan Murphy also went deep. The Twins hit 11 homers in the four-game set.

With one out and runners on second and third, Anderson doubled to deep left against Pat Dean (1-6). It was the rookie's 18th double of the year.

Abreu opened the scoring with a three-run shot in the first. He added an RBI single in the fifth and another three-run drive in the seventh, trimming Minnesota's lead to 9-7.

Abreu is batting .370 with 11 homers and 30 RBIs in his past 31 games.

Chicago took the lead on a two-run single by Avisail Garcia in the ninth off Brandon Kintzler, who blew his second save in 15 chances.

But Minnesota came back in the bottom half. Pinch runner Logan Schafer scored on pinch hitter Kurt Suzuki's double to the left-field wall, handing David Robertson his seventh blown save in 40 chances.

Buxton had three hits, and Dozier connected for his 35th homer. Sano hit his 22nd and Murphy added his first for the Twins after being recalled a day earlier.

Dozier leads the majors with 21 homers since the All-Star break. He has the most home runs of any Twins player since Josh Willingham also hit 35 in 2012.

Only Hall of Famer Harmon Killebrew has hit more homers in a single season in Twins history.

UP NEXT

White Sox: Chris Sale (15-7, 3.10 ERA) starts Monday against the Detroit Tigers, who counter with Justin Verlander (14-7, 3.30 ERA). Sale is 1-2 with a 3.38 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 29 1/3 innings in four starts against Detroit this season. Verlander has allowed more than two runs just once in his past 12 starts.

Twins: Manager Paul Molitor said rookie right-hander Jose Berrios (2-4, 9.24 ERA) will be called up to start Monday against Kansas City. The Royals counter with RHP Ian Kennedy (9-9, 3.66 ERA).