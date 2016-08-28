Bailey struggles again as Reds fall to Diamondbacks

Eds: Diamondbacks 11, Reds 2. With AP Photos.

PHOENIX (AP) — The first four starts for Homer Bailey since he returned from major elbow surgery after more than a year out of action went fine. The last two have seen the Cincinnati right-hander get hit hard early.

Bailey (2-3) gave up four runs — three earned — and five hits in his one inning, and the Reds went on to an 11-2 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sunday.

After the game, he and manager Bryan Price revealed that Bailey is dealing with right biceps soreness.

"There are going to be peaks and valleys of this type of recovery from this elbow injury," Price said. "You can tell when he has thrown the last couple of times out it's just not the same. He is pitching 88 to 91 (mph) mostly, trying to create movement, throwing more two-seam fastballs, doesn't really have the teeth on the slider.

"It is just not as competitive as it needs to be in order to go out there and expect to get big league hitters out with some regularity."

Bailey's start came on the heels of a 2 1/3-inning outing on Aug. 22 in which he allowed six runs and nine hits in a loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

"It has been like that for two starts now and you can see the results are absolutely horrendous," Bailey said. "It's not like you are going through a bunch of pain, it's just frustrating you can't get the extension and finish the pitches that you want to."

On Sunday, Yasmany Tomas homered, Welington Castillo drove in four runs and Archie Bradley earned his first win in more than a month for Arizona, which totaled 18 hits.

"We all know that this team can hit like that, so it's just about time," Castillo said. "We had plan to go out there and we executed."

Bradley (5-8) allowed two runs and five hits with three strikeouts over six innings in his first win since July 27.

Tomas delivered a pinch-hit three-run shot in the sixth inning off Reds reliever Ross Ohlendorf, his team-leading 27th of the season. It was the first pinch-hit home run of Tomas's career, and 10 of his last 19 hits have been home runs.

The Diamondbacks scored the four runs in the first off Baileyl on singles, force outs and an error.

Jake Lamb was originally called out at home plate when he attempted to score on Brandon Drury's base hit to center field, on a throw from center fielder Billy Hamilton to catcher Ramon Cabrera. But the Diamondbacks challenged the tag play and umpires overturned the call on video review, ruling Cabrera dropped the ball for an error.

A.J. Pollock had one of the five singles in the first for Arizona. Pollock, Michael Bourn and Chris Owings had three hits each for Arizona.

The Reds pulled to 4-2 in the second on back-to-back solo home runs from Brandon Phillips and Scott Schebler. For Schebler, it was his third homer in two games.

"We realized early that Homer didn't have it," Price said. "They got four in the first and you try to dig yourself out of the hole and we hit a couple of homers, then we weren't able to find the right recipe and gave up seven."

Pollock's two steals and Castillo's sacrifice fly gave the Diamondbacks a 5-2 lead in the third.

LEADOFF MAN

Phil Gosselin hit leadoff for Arizona on Sunday, giving star first baseman Paul Goldschmidt a day off. Gosselin had two hits and became the first Diamondbacks first baseman to start a game hitting leadoff since Conor Jackson on April 17, 2010.

BIRTHDAY BALLGAME

U.S. Sen. John McCain (R-Arizona) celebrated his 80th birthday at the game. He was shown on the Chase Field video board, which drew applause.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Reds: C Tucker Barnhart remained out of the lineup with right hand soreness, missing his third straight game.

Diamondbacks: INF Jean Segura was held out of the lineup with an upset stomach. ... Pollock played in his third straight game since his return from a fractured elbow, and Hale indicated he'll keep Pollock in the lineup as long as he feels good. Arizona has two days off this coming week.

UP NEXT

Reds: RHP Dan Straily (10-6) opens up a three-game series with the Los Angeles Angels Monday night. Opponents are hitting .214 against him this season, and he's 6-0 in eight starts since the All-Star break.

Diamondbacks: After a day off Monday, the Diamondbacks have ace Zack Greinke (11-4) set to pitch the opener of a two-game series against the Giants. Greinke is 8-1 in 12 career starts against San Francisco.