Bauer, Lindor lead Indians past Marlins 8-3

CLEVELAND – Trevor Bauer overcame a shaky first inning and pitched into the ninth, Francisco Lindor was 4 for 4, and the Cleveland Indians beat the Miami Marlins 8-3 on Saturday night.

Jason Kipnis hit a two-run homer and Coco Crisp – playing his first game since being acquired from Oakland – had three hits, helping the AL Central leaders to their fifth straight win.

Bauer (10-6) shut down the Marlins after giving up three runs and three hits in the first. The right-hander didn't allow another hit until Ichiro Suzuki led off the ninth with a single. The right-hander allowed three runs and four hits in 8 1/3 innings.

Lindor doubled in the first and third, singled in the fourth and added an RBI single in the sixth.

Kipnis hit his 22nd homer in the first off Marlins ace Jose Fernandez (13-8), who gave up a career-high 12 hits and seven runs in 5 2/3 innings.

Miami, which committed three errors, has lost seven of eight and fell to .500 for the first time since May 1.

Christian Yelich's two-run double and a sacrifice fly by Derek Dietrich gave Miami the early lead, but Kipnis's home run cut the lead to 3-2. Roberto Perez tied the score in the second with an RBI double.

Lindor doubled to lead off the third and scored on Carlos Santana's single, giving Cleveland the lead. Abraham Almonte's sacrifice fly added another run.

Fernandez's night ended in the sixth. Lindor's RBI single gave Cleveland a 6-3 lead. A throwing error by right fielder Ichiro Suzuki on the hit led to another run.

Fernandez, who also allowed a career-high six extra base hits, fell to 3-6 on the road.

THE DAY AFTER

The Marlins were unhappy with the umpires during Friday's 6-2 loss. Manager Don Mattingly thought Kipnis struck out on a 3-2 pitch in the first inning, but it was ruled he checked his swing and Cleveland scored three runs. First base coach Perry Hill was ejected in the ninth and Mattingly was still upset following the game.

Mattingly took a much calmer approach Saturday.

"I've talked to the league and that's just pretty much where I'd like to leave it," he said. "No reason to keep going. You're mad about it last night. It doesn't help it today. It's time to move forward."

TRAINER'S ROOM

Marlins: OF Marcell Ozuna (sore left wrist) missed his third straight game.

Indians: C Yan Gomes (separated shoulder) was 2 for 3 as the DH for Double-A Akron on Friday.

UP NEXT

Marlins: RHP Tim Koehler will start the series finale Sunday. He allowed five runs and 10 hits, including two home runs, in a loss to the Mets on Aug. 30.

Indians: RHP Danny Salazar, who hasn't won since July 19, will start Sunday.