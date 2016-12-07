Big names may be on move

OXON HILL, Md. – The Cubs could use a closer, Texas needs a center fielder, most every team wants an extra arm.

So now that Chris Sale was traded, baseball executives are trying to figure out who’s next.

Andrew McCutchen is still available. Maybe the Tigers really would deal Miguel Cabrera or Justin Verlander. Kansas City reliever Wade Davis is attracting interest. Perhaps Cincinnati speedster Billy Hamilton might be on the go.

“It’s incredible, the different directions that our conversations in the suite go,” Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said.

Boston made a big splash at the winter meetings Tuesday, getting Sale for four prospects.

The Red Sox also acquired top setup man Tyler Thornburg from Milwaukee for third baseman Travis Shaw and two minor leaguers, and neared a deal with free agent first baseman Mitch Moreland.

More could be in the works, too.

“I think we’re open to free agency and I think we’re also open to making trades,” said Boston president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski, fittingly wearing red socks.

Kyle Schwarber, of course, isn’t going anywhere. The Cubs slugger completed a remarkable comeback from a knee injury in April by bashing his way to a World Series championship.

Creative manager Joe Maddon sees something interesting in the future for Schwarber – as in, maybe the leadoff spot after Dexter Fowler became a free agent.

“Schwarber is not a bad name. Kyle is not a bad name at all,” Maddon said.

Fowler, meanwhile, would make a nice fit in St. Louis.

“I know about Dexter,” manager Mike Matheny said. “Yeah, there’s no question that he’s one of the guys out there that not just the Cardinals but other teams are interested in.”

“I’m always available for whatever the recruiting process needs,” he said.

No movement yet on star closers Aroldis Chapman and Kenley Jansen, although the New York Yankees are looking at both.

The Mets figure to have a new face in spring training next year – Tim Tebow.

Manager Terry Collins said he’d like to put the former NFL quarterback into a few exhibition games, even though Tebow still has a long path in his transition to playing baseball.

The 29-year-old aspiring outfielder hit .194 in the Arizona Fall League, striking out 20 times in 70 plate appearances.

In other news

• Derek Jeter’s No. 2 is being retired, the last of the New York Yankees’ single digits. The Yankees said the number will be retired on May 14 before a Mother’s Day game against Houston, and a plaque in his honor will be unveiled in Monument Park during the ceremony.

• Reliever Joaquin Benoit and Philadelphia finalized a $7.5 million, one-year contract, while former Miami catcher Jeff Mathis and Arizona finalized a $4 million, two-year contract.

• The ballots of individual voters for baseball’s Hall of Fame will be released publicly starting with the election results announced in January 2018. The Baseball Writers’ Association of America approved the decision by an 80-9 vote.

• Claire Smith is the first woman to win the J.G. Taylor Spink Award for meritorious contributions to baseball writing and will be honored during the Hall of Fame’s induction weekend next July in Cooperstown, New York.