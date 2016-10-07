Blue Jays beat Texas for 2-0 lead in ALDS

Toronto Blue Jays manager John Gibbons, left, and Troy Tulowitzki, right, celebrate with Edwin Encarnacion (10) after his solo home run off of Texas Rangers' Yu Darvish in the fifth inning of Game 2 of baseball's American League Division Series, Friday, Oct. 7, 2016, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Texas Rangers catcher Jonathan Lucroy, left, and Toronto Blue Jays' Ezequiel Carrera, right, watch the flight of Carrera's solo home run in the fifth inning of Game 2 of baseball's American League Division Series, Friday, Oct. 7, 2016, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Texas Rangers pitcher Yu Darvish, of Japan, kicks dirt off his shoe as Toronto Blue Jays' Troy Tulowitzki, rear, rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run in the second inning of Game 2 of baseball's American League Division Series, Friday, Oct. 7, 2016, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Toronto Blue Jays' Ezequiel Carrera (3) celebrates his solo home run in the fifth inning of Game 2 of baseball's American League Division Series against the Texas Rangers, Friday, Oct. 7, 2016, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
Toronto Blue Jays' Troy Tulowitzki (2) and Jose Bautista, right, celebrate Tulowitzki's two-run home run that scored Bautista in the second inning of Game 2 of baseball's American League Division Series against the Texas Rangers on Friday, Oct. 7, 2016, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Texas Rangers' Nomar Mazara crosses the plate in front of Toronto Blue Jays catcher Russell Martin to score on an Ian Desmond single in the fourth inning of Game 2 of baseball's American League Division Series, Friday, Oct. 7, 2016, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Toronto Blue Jays' Edwin Encarnacion, left, celebrates his solo home run with Jose Bautista (19) in the fifth inning of Game 2 of baseball's American League Division Series against the Texas Rangers on Friday, Oct. 7, 2016, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
Toronto Blue Jays' Darwin Barney goes to first base after being hit by a pitch thrown by Texas Rangers starting pitcher Yu Darvish in the third inning of Game 2 of baseball's American League Division Series, Friday, Oct. 7, 2016, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher J.A. Happ throws against the Texas Rangers in the first inning of Game 2 of baseball's American League Division Series, Friday, Oct. 7, 2016, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Texas Rangers' Elvis Andrus looks to the dugout as he sprints to first on his single in the second inning of Game 2 of baseball's American League Division Series against the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday, Oct. 7, 2016, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Texas Rangers pitcher Yu Darvish, of Japan, stands on the mound after giving up a solo home run to Toronto Blue Jays' Kevin Pillar in the fifth inning of Game 2 of baseball's American League Division Series, Friday, Oct. 7, 2016, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
Toronto Blue Jays' Kevin Pillar connects for a solo home run off a pitch from Texas Rangers starting pitcher Yu Darvish in the fifth inning of Game 2 of baseball's American League Division Series, Friday, Oct. 7, 2016, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
October 07, 2016 5:05 PM
Blue Jays beat Texas for 2-0 lead in ALDS
STEPHEN HAWKINS | Associated Press
ARLINGTON, Texas — Edwin Encarnacion capped a three-homer burst in the fifth inning off Yu Darvish and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Texas Rangers 5-3 Friday to take a 2-0 lead in the AL Division Series.
The wild-card Blue Jays now go home looking to clinch the best-of-five matchup after beating the Rangers' two ace pitchers. Game 3 is Sunday night.
A reminder, though: Last year, Toronto lost the first two games of the ALDS at home against Texas, then rallied to win the series.
Kevin Pillar, Ezequiel Carrera and Encarnacion, who ended the AL wild-card game with a three-run homer in the 11th inning Tuesday night, hit solo homers in a five-batter span in the fifth. Troy Tulowitzki's two-run drive in the second put 20-game winner J.A. Happ and the Blue Jays ahead to stay.
Texas scored twice in the eighth, including an RBI single by Carlos Gomez that hit reliever Francisco Liriano in the back of the neck. Liriano walked off the mound, and an ambulance was waiting to take him to the hospital after the game.
Blue Jays closer Roberto Osuna got five outs for a save.