Boyd, Tigers beat Twins 8-1 with homers by McCann, Cabrera

MINNEAPOLIS – Matt Boyd breezed through eight innings, backed by home runs from James McCann and Miguel Cabrera as the Detroit Tigers beat the Minnesota Twins 8-1 on Tuesday night to step forward in the AL wild card race.

With Baltimore's loss to Boston, the Tigers cut the deficit between them and the second spot to 11/2 games with 12 games to go.

Boyd (6-4) bounced back from an 8-1 defeat by the Twins at home last week, giving up a homer to Robbie Grossman in the seventh among only three hits allowed. He matched his career best with seven strikeouts and walked just one, after being pounded by Minnesota for seven runs in 3 2/3 innings on Sept. 13.

McCann, in the designated hitter role for the injured Victor Martinez, sent a three-run shot into second deck above left-center in a four-run sixth against Hector Santiago (12-9). Cabrera hit his 34th homer the following inning, a two-run drive against Michael Tonkin.