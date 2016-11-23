FILE - In this Aug. 18, 1999, file photo, former Brooklyn Dodgers baseball player Ralph Branca, left, talks with former teammate Duke Snider as they arrive for the funeral of Dodgers Hall of Famer Harold "Pee Wee" Reese, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Ed Reinke, File)
November 23, 2016 10:19 AM
Branca, pitcher who gave up 'Shot Heard 'Round World,' dies
Associated Press
RYE, N.Y. – Ralph Branca, the Brooklyn Dodgers pitcher who gave up the home run dubbed the "Shot Heard 'Round the World," has died at the age of 90.
His son-in-law Bobby Valentine, a former major league manager, says Branca died Wednesday at a nursing home in Rye, New York.
The home run that Branca gave up on Oct. 3, 1951, became one of the most famous in baseball history.
Bobby Thomson hit a three-run homer off Branca with one out in the bottom of the ninth to give the New York Giants a dramatic 5-4 playoff victory and the National League pennant. Thomson's heroics put the Giants into the World Series.
Branca, a three-time All-Star, spent the first 11 seasons of his big-league career with the Dodgers. He also pitched for the Tigers and Yankees.