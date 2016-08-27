 Skip to main content

    Chicago Cubs' Kris Bryant, left, celebrates in the dugout with teammates after hitting a two-run home run during the 10th inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Friday, Aug. 26, 2016, in Los Angeles.
August 27, 2016 1:57 AM

Bryant's 2-run homer rallies Cubs past Dodgers 6-4 in 10

BETH HARRIS | Associated Press

LOS ANGELES – Kris Bryant hit a tiebreaking two-run homer in the 10th inning to go with an earlier solo shot, lifting the Chicago Cubs over the Los Angeles Dodgers 6-4 on Friday night in the series opener between NL division leaders.

Bryant's 35th homer capped a comeback from an earlier two-run deficit and extended the Cubs' winning streak to four games. Chicago fans chanted "MVP! MVP!" as Bryant scored behind Dexter Fowler, who singled leading off.

Chicago improved to 19-4 in August while earning its major league-leading 82nd victory.

Travis Wood (4-0) got the victory with one inning of relief. Aroldis Chapman struck out two in the 10th to earn his 10th save.

Adam Liberatore (2-1) took the loss, allowing two runs and four hits in one inning.

