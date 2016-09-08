Bullpen unable to hold Tigers' lead

CHICAGO – Detroit manager Brad Ausmus glanced at the scoreboard with his team ahead and saw Baltimore had lost. If the Tigers held on, they’d enter their weekend series against the Orioles tied for the final AL wild-card spot.

Then Shane Greene and the bullpen faltered and Ausmus had to settle for what he called a “mediocre” road trip.

Avisail Garcia hit a go-ahead single against his former team in a four-run eighth inning and the Chicago White Sox beat Detroit 7-4 on Wednesday to keep the Tigers a game behind the Orioles.

“It could be worse, .500 isn’t awful,” Ausmus said of their trip. “Would have been nice to take this one today and take four out of six. But we’ll go 3-3 and we’ve got a big series with Baltimore coming up.”

Jose Abreu led off the eighth with a single for his third hit and scored on Justin Morneau’s double off Greene (3-4). After Todd Frazier grounded out, Garcia singled to right-center.

“I left some balls over the plate and they hit all of them,” Greene said.

Tyler Saladino and Adam Eaton added RBI singles before the Tigers finally got out of the inning after using three pitchers.

“That’s the thing about the back of the bullpen,” Ausmus said, “when they have an off day you generally lose.”

Chris Beck (2-1) got four outs in relief before David Robertson made it interesting in the ninth.

J.D. Martinez walked and Justin Upton singled before Robertson retired the next three batters.

Upton hit an early three-run homer and Jose Iglesias had an RBI single in the seventh that put Detroit ahead 4-3.

In what could be his last start in the Tigers’ rotation, Anibal Sanchez gave up three runs and eight hits over five innings. Jordan Zimmermann’s return from injury could move him to the bullpen.

Now the Tigers return home for their most important series of the season.

“It’s probably a little ironic that we’re facing Baltimore in September, with them not in the division,” Ausmus said. “I guess we’re fortuitous, depending on your outlook.